A Sign of Affection episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Sign of Affection episode 8 is set to be released on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Following a crucial moment in the narrative with Itsuomi and Yuki sharing their first kiss in the previous episode. Fans are eagerly anticipating the continuation of their evolving relationship.

In episode 7 of A Sign of Affection, aka Yubisaki to Renren, viewers delve into the growing relationship between Itsuomi and Yuki following their time apart during spring break. Additionally, Itsuomi introduces Yuki to his best friend, Shin.

Fans eagerly await the upcoming episode, which is anticipated to further explore the evolving bond between the two protagonists. Viewers are curious to see how the announcement of their relationship will impact Itsuomi's friends.

A Sign of Affection episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

A Sign of Affection episode 8 is scheduled to be broadcast at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Japan. International viewers can access the English-subtitled version of episode 8 earlier on the same day. The upcoming episode will be released on streaming platforms about an hour after its television release.

The release date and time for fans across the globe are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 24 5:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, February 24 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, February 24 8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 24 1:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, February 24 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 24 7 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, February 24 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 24 11 pm

Where to watch A Sign of Affection episode 8?

A Sign of Affection anime is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia. Therefore, global fans can watch A Sign of Affection episode 8 on Crunchyroll in North and Central America, as well as in some other regions worldwide.

For fans in Southeast Asia, this Winter 2024 anime is being broadcast by Muse Communication. Thus, viewers in most parts of this region can tune in to their YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch the upcoming episode.

A Sign of Affection episode 7: A brief recap

Yuki in the latest episode (Image via Ajia-do)

Airing on February 17, 2024, the seventh installment of A Sign of Affection, titled Let me introduce you to my girlfriend, follows Yuki's efforts to secure a part-time job to obtain a passport for accompanying Itsuomi on his overseas trips. However, she faces difficulties finding employment.

The episode also depicts Yuki's brief encounter with Oushi Ashioki's older sister, Mio, where a conversation occurs among the three characters. Following Mio's departure, Oushi inquires about Yuki's relationship progress with Itsuomi. However, Oushi frames his curiosity as a concern for his childhood friend with a disability.

Oushi asks Yuki to praise him more (Image via Ajia-do)

Subsequently, the episode shows Yuki exchanging texts with Itsuomi, who is currently traveling abroad. The messages between them are filled with sweet moments that reflect their blossoming relationship. Upon Itsuomi's return from his trip, he immediately meets up with Yuki.

Their reunion after a month apart leads to a tender moment as Itsuomi kisses Yuki, who initially mistakes his intention as wanting to hug her. This misunderstanding leads to a heartfelt moment between the two protagonists. The episode further unfolds with Itsuomi and Yuki going on a date to a soba noodles restaurant. Later, Itsuomi introduces Yuki to his best friend, Shin Iryuu, in the closing scenes.

What to expect in A Sign of Affection episode 8?

In the recent episode, the deepening connection between the main characters sets the stage for further exploration of their increasing bond in A Sign of Affection episode 8. This upcoming installment is anticipated to portray how their evolving relationship affects those in their circle, particularly as Itsuomi discloses his girlfriend to his best friend, Shin.

Consequently, Emma, who evidently harbors feelings for Itsuomi, is likely to discover their relationship in the near future, potentially unfolding in the next episode. Additionally, viewers can anticipate more sweet moments taking place between Itsuomi and Yuki as they continue to learn more about each other through their growing intimacy.

