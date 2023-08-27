After Naruto, Boruto fans try their hand at disrespecting One Piece and Luffy

An unfortunate trend has emerged In recent months among Boruto fans, who have been showing disrespect towards One Piece. This disrespect can be seen manifesting in various ways. Some fans have been spreading false claims regarding the viewership of both series, while others have criticized the animation quality of One Piece. Additionally, specific individuals have resorted to making rude and offensive comments about the series and its beloved characters.
It's crucial to acknowledge that both anime are exceptional series in their own right, and their respective fan bases should coexist harmoniously.
Boruto Fandom Attacks One Piece fans on X
Fans are currently comparing Luffy and Boruto's reactions to various situations. These comparisons highlight how the latter demonstrates maturity when faced with adversity, contrasting with Luffy's response when his friends go missing. This comparison may contribute to the disrespect that some fans exhibit towards One Piece and its protagonist, Luffy.
Recent events have intensified the rivalry between the two fandoms. One such event that contributed to this rivalry was the simultaneous release of Luffy's Gear 5 and Boruto's post-time-skip character design. This release sparked comparisons and ignited debates among fans, each passionately arguing for their preferred choice.
Interestingly, some dedicated fans went as far as accusing One Piece of utilizing AI in the animation for Gear 5, suggesting that it pales in comparison to hand-drawn animation, disrespecting not only the series but the animators Akihiro Ota and Shinya Ohira, widely respected in the community as among the best in the industry.
Disrespect was evident when fans started asserting the superiority of their manga over One Piece after reading chapter 79 leaks. They argued that the recent chapters held more appeal and excitement compared to One Piece, resulting in heated debates and conflicts between the two fandoms. However, these comparisons have been met with discontent from devoted One Piece fans who view them as a disrespectful undermining of their series' legacy.
Although Boruto fans relentlessly disrespected Luffy, the One Piece fandom hit back at them by comparing the protagonists of the two anime, keeping the Boruto protagonist in the limelight.
Why Naruto Fandom Disrespected One Piece
Boruto fans aren't the first ones to target the One Piece fandom. This toxicity started way back during the days of Naruto. At that time, Naruto fans had gained notoriety for their tendency to show disrespect towards One Piece, citing various reasons. One commonly voiced argument is the belief that Naruto's top-tier characters possess greater strength than those in One Piece, suggesting inferiority on the latter series' part.
Additionally, some Naruto enthusiasts argue that One Piece's extensive length renders it unworthy of viewership. These opposing viewpoints frequently spark heated debates and comparisons between the two franchises, as passionate fans staunchly defend their preferred show while simultaneously critiquing its counterpart.
The Naruto fandom has been doing this to One Piece for a long time, and now Boruto fans follow in those footsteps.
Final Thoughts
The disrespect exhibited by the anime series fans towards Naruto and One Piece sheds light on the potential toxicity within the anime community. While it is natural for fans to have their preferences and engage in friendly debates, it remains paramount to remember that these discussions should maintain respect and consideration for the immense effort poured into creating these beloved series.
By cultivating a more positive and inclusive environment, fans can continue to cherish their favorite anime, all while appreciating the tremendous dedication of the creators and animators who breathe life into these captivating narratives.
