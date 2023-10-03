After-School Hanako-kun episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

After-School Hanako-kun episode 1 is set to release on Thursday, October 13, 2023, at 2 am JST on TBS and other affiliated broadcasting stations in Japan. This announcement initially left anime fans confused about whether it would be a sequel. However, it was later clarified as a “restart of the series,” signifying a complete reboot.

This time, apart from the change in the production house, the reboot will be seeing a whole new staff. Director Masaki Kitamura will helm After-School Hanako-kun at studio Lerche. Kazuma Nagatomo will be penning the scripts, Aya Higami will handle the character designs and will serve as the chief animation director. Meanwhile, Hiroshi Takaki on music composition.

The female lead VAs in the series will be providing the ending theme song titled Koi! Koi Koi (来い！濃い恋, Come to Me, Deep Love). The opening song is yet to be revealed.

After-School Hanako-kun episode 1 will begin as the “first installment” of the new project

After-School Hanako-kun episode 1 will air this Thursday, October 12, around 10:30 am PT in the US and other parts of the world. Like the previous installment, Crunchyroll has also licensed the reboot for a worldwide release. The platform will exclusively be streaming After-School Hanako-kun episode 1.

Below are the release dates and timings for After-School Hanako-kun episode 1, for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time: Thursday, October 12, 10:30 am

Central Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, October 12, 7:30 pm

Eastern Time: Thursday, October 12, 1:30 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, October 12, 6:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, October 12, 11.00 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 1:30 am

Australia Central Standard Time: Friday, October 13, 4 am

Brazil Time: Thursday, October 12, 2:30 pm

Arabian Daylight Time: Thursday, October 12, 9:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Thursday, October 12, 8:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Thursday, October 12, 11:30 am

About After-School Hanako-kun:

After-School Hanako-kun is announced to be the “first installment,” which ultimately makes the first 12-episode anime series a sequel. Being revealed a reboot, the new anime will start adapting the original manga source from the beginning. It will do so without skipping any of the pivotal chapters that made the anime seem a little rushed. However, given that it's a spin-off mini-series, the runtime won't be more than 10 minutes.

After-School Hanako-kun follows Nene Yashiro, a first-year high school student of the spooky Kamome academy that is popular for its paranormal occurrences. Being an occult enthusiast, one day, she summons Hanako-san of the Toilet, one of the powerful spirits from Seven Wonders, known for haunting the bathroom and his ability to grant wishes.

Inadvertently, Nene enters into spiritual contact with Hanako to maintain the delicate boundary separating the spirit realm from the human world. Over time, Nene slowly becomes acquainted with the true identity of Hanako and learns about his chilling past.

Characters and their voice cast

All the cast members from the first original anime will be reprising their roles in the new project. Here is the list of all the primary characters in After-School Hanako-kun:

Nene Yashiro - Akari Kitō

Hanako-kun - Megumi Ogata

Kō Minamoto - Shōya Chiba

Sakura Nanamine - Chika Anzai

Sōsuke Mitsuba - Daiki Kobayashi

Tsuchigomori - Kenjiro Tsuda

Tsukasa Yugi - Megumi Ogata

Aoi Akane - Minako Satō

Akane Aoi - Shunichi Toki

Natsuhiko Hyūga - Takahiro Mizushima

Yako - Yukana

Teru Minamoto - Yūma Uchida

Stay tuned for the After-School Hanako-kun episode 1 preview, news, and other updates. The anime will soon be revealing additional details, including the opening theme song, episode count, additional characters, and more, ahead of its debut.

