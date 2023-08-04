All 5 noble clans in Bleach TYBW part 2, explained

All that glitters are not gold, and this aphorism applies the best to Tite Kubo's magnum opus. In Bleach TYBW part 2, Ichigo Kurosaki confronts the past of the Soul King through a series of disjointed visions. When given coherence, these visions narrate a terrifying story of the foundation of the Soul Society and the world of Bleach.

As is seen, Five Great Noble Clans of Soul Society were behind the 'original sin' committed millions of years ago. They were the ones who mutilated the Soul King and made him a lynchpin that held the separate realms, which is now known as Human World, Soul Society, and Hueco Mundo.

Although Soul Society has many houses or clans, the Five Great Noble Clans established the foundation of all the realms of the Bleach-verse. While the fans still don't know the identity of the fifth clan, the rest of the noble clans are Shihoin clan, Kuchiki clan, Tsunayashiro clan, and Shiba clan. Even though the past deeds of the mentioned clans in Bleach TYBW aren't explicitly shown in the anime, there are many interesting facts to know about them.

Four out of five noble clans have been introduced so far in Bleach TYBW

1) Shihoin clan

Yoruichi Shihoin as seen in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

One of the top clans in Bleach TYBW, the Shihoin clan was one of the five great noble clans that committed the original sin millions of years ago. While not much is known about the ancestor of the Shihion clan, they are responsible for guarding various Heavenly equipment, such as Tenshiheisoban.

According to the Bleach lore, they are also considered as the caretakers of the Tressure Tools like Hogu, and War Tool, Bugu. It is said that these heavenly items were bestowed on them by the gods.

Shihoin clan is also the parent clan of the Feng family and Omaeda family. Additionally, they are also in charge of the Stealth Force. At present, Yoruichi Shihoin and Yushiro Shihoin, her brother, are the prominent members of the house. Yoruicihi is the 22nd head of the clan, but she doesn't care that much about her clan's history.

2) Kuchiki clan

Byakuya Kuchiki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Kuchiki clan is one of the most popular clans in Bleach TYBW. They are the ones who compile and protect the history of the Soul Society and its events. Known for their honor and pride, the Kuchiki family members wear Kenseikan in their hair.

In Bleach TYBW, the Kuchiki clan is one of the most opulent houses. They also possess a white scarf made from the silks of the silverwhite wildflower. As such, it is a Kuchiki family heirloom that is passed down from one generation to another.

In Bleach TYBW, the current prominent members of the Kuchiki family are Byakuya Kuchiki and Rukia Kuchiki. The former is the 28th head of the family.

3) Shiba clan

Isshin Shiba as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Even though Shiba clan was one of the most prominent Houses of the Soul Society in the past, the family fell from their high status, especially after the death of Kaien Shiba in Bleach.

Shiba Clan was also involved in the original sin committed millions of years ago, along with the four other clans. However, the first member of the clan opposed the idea of Soul King's dismemberment. Instead, they offered themselves up for the sacrifice.

The Shiba family specializes in fireworks, as seen in Bleach. Isshin Shiba was part of the Shiba clan before he came to the Human world and married Masaki Kurosaki, and adopted her surname. Currently, Kukkaku and Ganju are notable members of this family. In a sense, Ichigo Kurosaki is also a descendant of the Shiba clan in Bleach TYBW.

4) Tsunayashiro Clan

Tokinada Tsunayashiro as seen in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

Known as one of the most fearsome clans in Bleach TYBW, Tsunayashiro clan is said to be the most powerful and influential in the Soul Society. The original ancestor of this house was the one who came up with the idea of Soul King's mutilation because they were afraid of its powers.

Tokinada Tsunayashiro from Can't Fear Your World light novel is the only known and living member of this clan. After coming to know the true nature of his clan, he devised a plot to become the head of the family.

Just like the Ise clan, Tsunayashiro clan also has a family heirloom - a Zanpakuto named Enrakyoten, which is passed down to every head of the clan. Furthermore, according to the CFYOW light novel, the Tsunayashiro clan is also responsible for documenting the rich history of the Soul Society.

5) Unknown clan

The gates of Hell as seen in Bleach: No Breaths From Hell (Image via Tite Kubo)

Neither Tite Kubo in Bleach nor Ryogo Narita in Can't Fear Your Own World has mentioned the name of the fifth clan involved in the original sin. However, they had a part in Hell's conception millions of years ago. Moreover, they proposed to seal the gates of Hell. There's a popular theory that the members of the fifth clan reside in Hell.

Conclusion

Five Noble houses (Image via Twitter)

Tokinada Tsunayashiro in Can't Fear Your Own World mentioned that when the Five Noble Families or Clans are fully united, their power surpasses even that of the Central 46 of Soul Society and the Royal Guards.

These five noble clans hold an astonishing amount of influence in the Soul Society's military, government, cultural, and social environment. As such, the riches of the Soul Society belong in favor of these great houses.

Comment on five noble clans (Image via Twitter)

However, their influence has been curbed to a great extent, like how the Tsunayashiro family doesn't have any important members left. While the Shiba family has already been stripped of its high status, the Kuchiki family has become less conservative in their approach.

Laslty, Yoruichi Shihoin as the head of the clan doesn't seem to care that much about her clan's future. Most importantly, there's no news about the fifth clan, so it remains to be seen whether or not fans will get any new insights about these noble houses in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.