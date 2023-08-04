Will Byakuya Kuchiki return to battle in Bleach TYBW episode 18? Explained

Bleach fans witnessed a different side to Byakuya Kuchiki in Bleach TYBW. Following his devastating defeat against Äs Nödt, Byakuya's honor and pride were shattered.

The Captain of the 6th Division of Gotei 13 saw hopelessness, perhaps for the first time in his life on the battlefield. Gravely injured, Byakuya's thinning reiatsu marked his death imminent. However, he was taken to the Royal Palace for immediate treatment.

Going to the Royal Palace ensured that Byakuya would not only get healed but also acquire immense strength to redeem himself. Bleach TYBW episode 14, titled Last 9 Days, also saw Byakuya rejuvenated, and ready to take part in the action of the Blood War.

Now, fans are wondering whether Byakuya Kuchiki would make an appearance in Bleach TYBW episode 18. This article highlights the possibility of Byakuya's entry into the battlefield in the upcoming episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Byakuya Kuchiki is unlikely to appear in Bleach TYBW episode 18

Even though Byakuya has been healed completely, and looks to have acquired reasonable strength to return to the Soul Society and join the war, it seems unlikely that he'd make an appearance in the next episode of Bleach.

The previews and the leaks for Bleach TYBW episode 18 are already out. However, none of those have suggested Byakuya's return. According to the previews and leaks, the next episode will cover chapters 560-565 from the manga.

Fans should know that Byakuya doesn't appear in any of those chapters. and as such, it's unlikely for him to join the battlefield in the next episode.

A Preview from the upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

The upcoming episode will be focused on Mask de Masculine versus the Soul Reaper Captains, Kensei Muguruma and Rose. However, the prime highlight of the episode would be Renji, who would finally return to Soul Society and join the battle.

Bleach fans will finally witness the true power of Renji Abarai. Having learned the truth about his Zanpakuto at the Royal Palace, the Lieutenant of the 6th Division would return with incredible power.

Byakuya as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

While Byakuya is unlikely to appear in the next episode, his Lieutenant will finally have a moment to shine.

Having said that, Studio Pierrot has been adding plenty of anime-only content. Therefore, one cannot scrub off the possibility of Byakuya making a comeback in the next episode, even if it's only for a couple of seconds.

Byakuya will definitely return to protect the Soul Society in Bleach TYBW episode 19

According to the Bleach TYBW leaks, episode 19 will be titled The White Haze, and it is likely to cover chapters 566-570. In other words, it will adapt the entirety of Rukia Kuchiki versus Äs Nödt in the manga.

Fans might like to know that Byakuya makes a grand entrance in between these chapters. Therefore, Bleach TYBW episode 19 is truly when Byakuya will return to the battlefield. He will come to save Rukia Kuchiki, and act as a foil for her to grow, and surpass her limits.

Byakuya Kuchiki as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The episode will exhibit Byakuya's newfound strength. Having been overwhelmed by As Nodt, Byakuya was able to come to terms with the true nature of his Zanpakuto. As Byakuya says in Chapter 569:

"All bonds are like a pointillist painting. Only by distancing yourself from them can one observe their true form. Foolish as I was...I had forgotten this fact."

The defeat that he tasted during the first Quincy Invasion had pierced his soul and shattered his pride. With his Bankai, Senbonzakura Kageyoshi stolen, and his honor and pride as a Shinigami stripped off, Byakuya Kuchiki was left reeling at death's door.

Byakuya's defeat in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

However, he was able to rediscover his own identity as a Shinigami. The training at the Royal Palace allowed him to learn the true extent of his abilities. Furthermore, he also realized the bond that he shared with his Zanpakuto.

As a result, Byakuya gained an insurmountable amount of strength and mental fortitude. He remained unaffected by the 'Fear' of Äs Nödt and used only his Shikai to pierce Äs Nödt's Taratar Foras, to save his sister, Rukia Kuchiki.

