Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 is set to be released on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo TV and its affiliated local Japanese channels. Globally, fans of the series can catch the latest episode on Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel with a subscription. However, the streaming platforms vary according to countries.

Episode 4 of Bleach TYBW part 2 was an emotional rollercoaster. The previous episode saw Sajin taking on the Sternritter Bambietta Basterbine. The human form of the 7th Division Captain was the highlight of the episode. Additionally, the episode exhibited Mask de Masculine overpowering the Lieutenants.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 will see Mask de Masculine going up against the Captains of 3rd and 9th Division

Release date, timings, and streaming details explained

Since there's no change of schedule, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5, titled Rages At Ringside, will be released on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on local Japanese channels, such as Tokyo TV, Hiroshima TV, and its affiliated networks.

Bleach fans from the USA will be able to stream Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 on Hulu exclusively. On the other hand, Disney Plus will stream the episode in selected countries, including Canada, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

Apart from Hulu and Disney+, Bleach TYBW Part 2 episode 5 can also be streamed on Netflix in selected countries, such as Malaysia, India, Hong Kong, and others. Audiences from South and South-East Asia can stream the episode on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel with Ultra Membership.

The release date and time for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 according to various time zones are mentioned below.

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, at 9 am

British Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, 2 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, August 5, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, 9 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, 10 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 5, 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 5, 11 am

A brief recap of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 resumed the events of the previous episode and followed the Sternritters awakening their Voll Stern Dich (Volstandig). However, the main highlight of the episode was Sajin Komamura. Leaving his life behind, the 7th Division Captain of Gotei 13 entered the battlefield to avenge the death of Genryusai Yamamoto.

The episode showed how Sajin mastered the secret technique of his Werewolf clan, also known as Humanization or Jinka technique. In a flashback, it was shown how Sajin learned the truth about his clan and the secret technique from the Wolfman clan elder.

Sajin Komamura as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

By offering his heart to the Wolfman clan's elder, Sajin learned the Humanization technique, after which he was granted an immortal body. With his overwhelming strength, Sajin defeated Bambietta. However, the effects of the technique wore off, Sajin turned into a mere wolf, devoid of any rationality.

The scene then shifted to another battlefield where Mask de Masculine was engaged in a battle with the Lieutenants. When it seemed that the Lieutenants defeated the Sternritter for good, Mask de Masculine regained his strength thanks to the cheers of James.

James providing powers to Mask de Masculine (Image via Pierrot)

Gaining his powers back, the powerful Sternritter overwhelmed his opponents without much of a hassle. To save the lieutenants, Kensei and Rose, Captains of the 9th and 3rd Division, arrived and locked horns with Mask de Masculine.

One of the best parts of this episode was shown right at the end. Ichigo Kurosaki became a vessel for the power of the Soul King. As the Soul King's powers flowed inside him, Ichibei wanted to see whether he would shatter or become the vessel to hold the powers. The episode ended with Ichigo arriving at the royal palace of Senjumaru Sutara, one of the Royal Guard members.

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5

Mask de Masculine as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 is going to follow the conflict between Mask de Masculine with Kensei and Rose. Sternritter Mask de Masculine, who calls himself a 'Hero,' will meet his villain in the next episode. As such, it will be interesting to see whether Studio Pierrot decides to add more anime-original scenes featuring Ichigo Kurosaki in the next Bleach TYBW episode.

