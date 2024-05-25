All 7 My Hero Academia anime seasons, ranked from most hated to loved

Few anime seasons have seen the vast discrepancies in peaks and valleys that the My Hero Academia anime seasons have throughout the six completed seasons and currently airing the seventh. Serving as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, recent seasons have seen large differences in the quality of the final product.

Likewise, there are naturally some My Hero Academia anime seasons that fans prefer over others as a result of these large differences in quality. While some seasons are preferred due to being of an objectively higher quality than others, those that are generally loved feature some nuanced aspects of their production, which edge out other high-quality seasons.

Lowest ranked My Hero Academia anime seasons highlight the recent issues BONES has run into with adaptation

7) Season 5

Tomura Shigaraki as seen in season 5 (Image via BONES)

Unquestionably, the most hated of the My Hero Academia anime seasons is the fifth, for a few key reasons. One of the most imperative is the animation quality, or rather, the lack thereof, which the fifth season displayed. With BONES working on the franchise’s third film at the time, season 5 got the short end of the stick, resulting in animation that can be best described as wooden and lifeless.

The second biggest issue stems from the 'My Villain Academia' arc, which suffered from rushed pacing due to poor placement choice by BONES within season 5 overall. This ruined what was arguably the most anticipated arc for the anime up to that point. Beyond this, the season had very little character development, was generally unremarkable with respect to the soundtrack and music, and suffered from overall poor pacing, which was either dragged or rushed.

6) Season 6

Izuku "Deku" Midoriya as seen in the sixth of the seven My Hero Academia anime seasons (Image via BONES)

One of the biggest reasons why season 6 is considered one of the most hated My Hero Academia anime seasons stems from the “blue sky” controversy. Essentially, with the two arcs season 6 adapted, fans took great issue with BONES always choosing to set the series in a bright space with a clear blue sky. Those who took issue with this cite a lack of impact relative to the source material’s portrayal of said events, which in turn kneecaps these arcs’ dark tones.

Some censorship choices were also heavily criticized, with a general lack of the blood and gore, which the source material was known for. Bakugo’s sacrifice and Mirko’s fight against the Nomu are two great examples of this. In addition, the lack of presence from supporting characters was heavily criticized, as was a lack of the school-life balance the series was known for previously.

5) Season 7

A key visual for the seventh and latest of the My Hero Academia anime seasons (Image via BONES)

The seventh of the My Hero Academia anime seasons is also the currently airing one and is likewise the most difficult to judge and assess given it has only just begun. That being said, the opening installments thus far have given it an edge over the previous two, thanks to how great the animation is. Fans are also receptive to this as it suggests BONES has learned its lesson from season 5 and isn’t abandoning season 7 for the franchise’s fourth film.

The latest episode particularly has fans pleased with the season thus far, with BONES going above and beyond expectations for what will be one of the season’s most dramatic moments. Beyond BONES’ animation, fans are happier with the opening and ending theme songs on the whole than they were in the previous two seasons. The series also returning to its school life roots has further endeared fans to what’s available so far.

4) Season 1

Deku as seen in season 1 (Image via BONES)

While there’s nothing particularly bad about the first of the My Hero Academia anime seasons, there’s also nothing about it that stands out relative to others. It’s certainly the slowest paced of the seven given its introductory nature, and is also the shortest as the only one-cour season. Yet even then, it manages to deliver adequately in all major areas and earn a relatively average response.

Highlights include the impact the OST had on fans at the time, with You See Run serving as the single most notable example of the anime’s musical impact. Fans were also very receptive to the storyline, with some of its biggest “tropes” being new and unique upon premiering. It’s also the point at which the series is most grounded, saving its major reveals and developments for later on and likewise not overwhelming fans with too much information.

3) Season 4

Eri as seen in season 4 (Image via BONES)

While the 'School Festival' arc is slightly controversial for its focus on Gentle Criminal as an antagonist, even those critical of the arc still regard season 4 as one of the best. What particularly makes this stand out from other My Hero Academia anime seasons is the 'Shie Hassaikai' arc, which is the first major operation Izuku Midoriya and co are a part of as professional heroes.

Beyond the story helping it stand out, season 4 featured what many call the best animation in the series up to that point. Its pacing was also all but flawlessly executed, cutting focus where it made sense and giving more focus to scenes and plot points that needed it. It’s also arguably home to the most “human” plotline in the series via Deku and Mirio Togata’s desire to rescue Eri from the titular yakuza group, the Shie Hassaikai.

2) Season 3

Deku and Katsuki Bakugo (right) as seen in season 3 (Image via BONES)

One of the reasons why the third is more beloved than the fourth of the My Hero Academia anime seasons stems from the 'Hideout Raid' arc. Without going into too much detail, it’s essentially the point in the series at which All Might passes the torch to Deku fully. While the animation of this scene and the fight that precedes this passing is also worth mentioning, the significance of this development in and of itself is likely the biggest highlight of the season.

That being said, the third season also did well to get into fans’ good graces. The OST was great as most early seasons’ were, and the animation was top-notch, second only to the fourth season in the eyes of many. Likely the biggest knock against the third season is that the Forest Training Camp arc can drag, but this mainly applies to the setup and initial build of the arc rather than its quality on the whole.

1) Season 2

Shoto Todoroki as seen in season 2 (Image via BONES)

Undoubtedly, the second season is the most beloved of the My Hero Academia anime seasons. One of the biggest reasons why is it being the home of three of the series’ most beloved arcs in the U.A. Sports Festival, Vs. Hero Killer, and Final Exams arcs. For many, this three-arc stretch is the series’ peak, and it’s hard to argue otherwise considering how well animated they were, how much character development they offer, and more.

The biggest strengths of the first two arcs are their introduction of more characters, and letting U.A. students truly show off their Quirks. This culminates in these students needing to put their Quirks to the test against their teachers in the lattermost arc. Beyond an engaging story that widens the series’ scope, season 2’s animation can go toe-to-toe with any other, in addition to boasting a memorable soundtrack with enjoyable opening and ending themes.

In conclusion

While each of the My Hero Academia anime seasons has something positive to offer, there are some that are clearly better on the whole and likewise more beloved than others.

One concerning trend that has emerged is that the latest My Hero Academia anime seasons seem to be the most hated. However, season 7 seems set to hopefully correct this and get the anime back on track as it faces its ultimate conclusion.