Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 10 is scheduled to release on September 17, 2023, at 2 am JST. Following the most recent episode, The Entrance Ceremony Hullabaloo, viewers saw Haruto administer a special exam. As he took his exam, Doctor Tearietta Luseiannel, one of the professors and an ancient magic researcher, was taken aback by Haruto's results and invited him to join her lab as a student.

The episode also included a few extra characters, including Schneider Halfen, one of the many antagonists in the anime. Additionally, the episode had a few amazing developments, raising anticipation for Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 10. The upcoming episode will reveal some additional turning points and feature Haruto running into familiar faces in the school.

The Demon Lord's name will be revealed in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 10

Release date, time, and where to watch

As mentioned above, Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 10 will air on September 17, 2023, at 2 am JST. For Japanese viewers, the upcoming episode, titled The Demon King's Name, will be broadcast on all 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations and on the ANiMAZiNG!!! Programming block on ABC and TV Asahi.

International viewers in specific regions can access Crunchyroll and Hulu to watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 10. However, users must sign up for one of the two streaming services mentioned above to watch episode 10.

The release date and time for Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 10 for various time zones is as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Saturday, September 16, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 1 pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10.30 pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2.30 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023

A quick recap of Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9

Following the release of the previous episode, fans of the series saw Haruto's copy (Haruto C) being told that he must take a special exam. However, when Haruto C informed Haruto that they needed to pass the exam before the entrance ceremony, Haruto saw this as an excellent opportunity to be expelled from school.

Following this, Haruto attempted to administer the test, but his efforts to be expelled were in vain. On top of that, Doctor Luseiannel began to urge him to join her lab to study ancient magic. Haruto, however, declined the request. Later, Haruto C was seen with Charlotte, who had given him a magic gun for defense. But as Haruto C was returning to his room after class, he ran into vice-president Schneider and Irisphilia.

The vice president then started to bully Haruto C and Irisphilia. As Haruto C attempted to leave, the vice president attacked him. Schneider then tried to attack again because Haruto C was unharmed, but Haruto reacted quickly and attacked with his magic pistol before fleeing the scene. A short while later, Haruto C was seen handing Haruto his report.

After that, Schneider was seen sending Haruto a letter for a duel. But as Haruto considered the fight, he saw Irisphilia leaving for Schneider's mansion. Haruto then waited to see what Irisphilia's plan was. However, when she requested Schneider to call off the duel, Schneider demanded that Irisphilia perform the naked dance.

At first, Haruto, who was also observing the surveillance, believed that Irisphilia was not intending to do it. But just as she was about to act, Haruto showed up there dressed as the Black Knight. Haruto then took Irisphilia to her dorm and punished Schneider by placing a Vise Block on his shoulder.

What to expect from Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 10?

Doctor Luseiannel will discuss the two curricula followed in the school in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 10. However, as she will inform Haruto of this, Laius and Marianne will also appear. In addition, the episode will reveal the identity of the Demon Lord and tell fans that Haruto is not the Demon Lord, contrary to what Flay has been believing.

