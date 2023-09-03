Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9 is scheduled to release on September 10, 2023, at 2 am JST. Following the most recent episode titled A New Encounter, viewers learned who was responsible for the king's letter of recommendation for Haruto to attend the school. The episode also featured Giselotte, the evil queen, and demonstrated her cruel nature.

It also introduced a brand-new character and featured some fantastic developments, increasing the anticipation surrounding Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9. Given the direction the anime is currently taking, viewers can anticipate Haruto encountering some difficulties in the upcoming episode.

With that, Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9 will determine how the story will progress and will feature Haruto giving an exam.

Haruto will give a special skill enrolment exam in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9

Release date, time, and where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9 will air on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 2 am JST. All 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations as well as the ANiMAZiNG!!! Programming block on ABC and TV Asahi will broadcast the upcoming episode, titled The Entrance Ceremony Hullabaloo, for Japanese viewers.

International viewers in certain regions can watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9 on Crunchyroll and Hulu. However, it is important to note that in order to watch the next installment of the title, users must subscribe to one of the two streaming services mentioned above.

Here's the Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9 release schedule for different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Saturday, September 9, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 1 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1 am, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 am, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:30 am, Sunday, September 10, 2023

A quick recap of Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 8

Am I Actually The Strongest? (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Following the previous episode's release, fans saw Haruto and Lisa on their way to the capital. Laius and Marianne were then seen talking about Haruto and cheering internally as a result of his admission. It was then made clear that Marianne and Laius were the ones who asked the king for the letter of recommendation and wanted Haruto to attend the school in the capital.

But as they were conversing, the subject shifted, and Marianne started talking about Lucifirists and how the queen, their mother, is related to them. However, as they were discussing this, Giselotte appeared out of nowhere and attacked Marianne. Giselotte then charged Laius with extracting as much data about the Black Knight from Haruto as he could.

After that, it was revealed that Haruto had set up a teleportation door close to the capital and was lounging around his secret mountain cabin. Thus, by the time anyone could reach the capital, Haruto would simply walk through the door and reach the location. Following this, Haruto finally went to the capital. However, on the way, he and Lisa witnessed an evil bison chasing a group of people.

Am I Actually The Strongest? (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Haruto immediately changed into his Black Knight attire and helped the group. However, while helping them, he met a new character and had a brief conversation with her. He then returned and made his way to the school. After filling out a tonne of paperwork and getting his room, Haruto used the teleportation door to return to his cabin once again.

As Haruto returned, Charlotte asked to go to the capital to eat. The four—Lisa, Haruto, Charlotte, and Flay—then went to a restaurant in the capital. After eating, Charlotte brought a map and decided that they would monitor the capital. While Lisa and Flay teamed up and went to their assigned locations, Haruto and Charlotte did the same.

Am I Actually The Strongest? (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Charlotte and Haruto were then spotted wandering in the eastern district and the latter accidentally ran into the new character. As they met, the new character began to suspect that they had met before, but Haruto claimed otherwise. Haruto and Charlotte then left the scene and the latter shared that she was a little different.

What to expect from Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9?

Now that Haruto has enrolled in school, fans will see him attending classes, where he will be required to take a skill enrolment exam in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9. However, he will think of strategies to fail the exam as he did not want to attend school in the first place. However, it will be interesting to see how the plot develops as things do not go as planned for Haruto.

The new episode will also see him engaging in an altercation with a senior student.

Watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 9 on September 10, 2023, at 2 am JST. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

