Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 8 is scheduled for September 3, 2023, at 2 am JST. Following the most recent episode, Meeting of the Round Table, viewers saw that Haruto had finally told Charlotte that he would be attending the school in the capital in a week.

On the other hand, Charlotte convened a roundtable discussion as soon as she learned this. This was the case because Charlotte learned a lot about schools from the anime she watched and Haruto's descriptions. Not only that, but the anime also showed Haruto selecting his attendant, the person who will go to the capital with him.

With that, the episode ended, and fans already anticipated the release of Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 8. The following episode will outline how the story will progress and introduce a brand-new character.

A new character to be introduced in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

As previously stated, Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 8 will air on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 2 am JST. Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 8, titled, A New Encounter, will be broadcast for Japanese viewers on all 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations and on the ANiMAZiNG!!! Programming block on ABC and TV Asahi.

While in some regions, international viewers can watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 8 on Crunchyroll, in some areas, the eighth episode will be available on Hulu. It should be noted that a user must be a member of one of the two streaming services mentioned above to watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 8.

Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 8 is scheduled to air on the following dates:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Saturday, September 2, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 1 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:30 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

A quick recap of Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 7

Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 8 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Fans saw Haruto bring Lisa to his house in the previous episode and introduce her to everyone while also getting Gold's approval to take her as one of the maids. As it was Haruto who asked, Gold was okay with it. Following that, viewers saw Flay instructing Lisa in household tasks, but Lisa easily outperformed Flay at every work.

As this happened, Natalia, the mother of Charlotte and Haruto, decided to appoint Lisa as Charlotte's maid. Afterward, as the episode went on, Lisa was shown taking care of Charlotte, teaching her magic, and supporting her academic endeavors. Haruto thought Lisa would be an excellent attendant for him as it happened.

The episode then featured Haruto, Charlotte, and Lisa, with Haruto telling Charlotte about him attending a school in the capital. But as soon as Charlotte learned of this, she convened a roundtable of the knights. Charlotte, Lisa, Flay, Skeleton Chief Johnny, and Gigan were all at the roundtable. Charlotte then informed everyone of the news and painted the school as a place where evil organizations, shadowy student councils, and other such things exist.

Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 8 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

When the meeting was finished, Lisa gave Haruto a secret update on the meeting. After hearing what Lisa had to say, Haruto told her that he was working covertly to stop the evil organization and asked her to accompany him to the capital. Lisa readily agreed.

Following this, the episode included a few daily, brief activities. The episode concluded with Haruto checking the magic levels of Lisa, Flay, and Charlotte. As Haruto checked Lisa and Flay's magic levels, he discovered that Charlotte's magic level was higher than the queen's if she reached her full level. In addition, Haruto learned that Charlotte was a genius from birth.

What to expect from Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 8?

Expand Tweet

Fans will see Haruto and Lisa leaving for the capital in the upcoming chapter of Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 8. The episode will also include appearances from the princess, the prince, and the queen. Furthermore, viewers will learn who was responsible for delivering Haruto's letter of recommendation to the school from the capital in the episode. Also, viewers will see Giselotte, the queen, assigning a task to Laius, the prince.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.