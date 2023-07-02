Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Following the premiere of Am I Actually The Strongest? on July 2, 2023, fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of episode 2, which is scheduled for July 9, 2023. In the first episode, viewers saw Haruto's backstory and how he was reincarnated in the new world.

Haruto was born with a magic level of 1002, which was the highest that anyone had in the new world. Moreover, due to his high magic level, the protagonist developed strong reflexes and was able to dodge Gold sword attacks in episode 1. With the way things now stand, fans of the series are waiting for Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 2.

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 2 will see an unexpected attack from the bandits on the kingdom's border

Release date and time, where to watch

As previously stated, Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 2 will be available on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 2 am JST. The episode is titled Sharu ni Kirawaretemasu, which viewers can watch on ABC and TV Asahi's ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block, as well as all 24 TV Asahi affiliated stations.

For international viewers, Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 2 will be accessible on Crunchyroll in select areas. Viewers can subscribe to Crunchyroll in order to watch Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 2. The Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) subscription packs are the most popular among viewers.

Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 2 will also be available on Hulu in select regions. Fans can thus subscribe to Hulu for a monthly fee ranging from $7.99 to $82.99 to watch episode 2 of the anime.

Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 2 will be available on the dates listed below as release times differ based on location and time zone:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 1 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 6 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 1 am, Sunday, July 8, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 pm, Sunday, July 9, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:30 am, Sunday, July 9, 2023

A quick recap of Am I Actually The Strongest? Episode 1

Am I Actually The Strongest Episode 2 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Episode 1 of Am I Actually The Strongest? opened with Haruto Zenfis being reincarnated as a baby to a king and queen in a fantasy world. Following his birth, he was given the maximum level of magic 1002, but because the devices used to measure people's mana levels weren't designed to measure numbers higher than two digits, Haruto was shown level 02. As a result, Haruto was abandoned in the forest to die.

In the forest, Haruto attempted to use his magic, which was relatively simple for him. While attempting to practice magic, a demon dog named Frey appeared and attacked Haruto, but was easily defeated by him. The demon dog then accepted Haruto as his master and assumed a human appearance as Haruto declared himself to be the demon king.

Am I Actually The Strongest Episode 2 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Following this, another character named Gold Zenfis, appeared, who took on the responsibility of raising Haruto after he and his wife previously had a child, but it was stillborn. When he found Haruto in the woods, he took both him and Frey into his care since the latter had already identified the baby as her master. The plot then saw a time skip of nine years, where the protagonist was seen with his family.

Since everything was going well with Haruto, his only issue was that his sister, Charlotte Zenfis, did not get along with him. As a result, his mother told him that she will do everything she could to bring the two closer together. It was also shown that Haruto had reached such a high level of magic use that he was able to create a robot version of himself, which he often left to his family to replace his position.

Am I Actually The Strongest Episode 2 release date (Image via Staple Entertainment)

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Gold had chosen to teach Haruto how to use a sword. During their training sessions, Haruto avoided all of Gold's swings. After the training ended in the evening, Gold informed his wife that he might be the returned demon because the royal family had records showing a man who had been lain with demons.

However, he also suggested that because Haruto possessed the royal insignia, which possesses special powers, this could be the reason why Frey, a demon, showed such deference to Haruto.

What to expect from Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 2?

Viewers will see Haruto relieved of his sword fight practice in Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 2. However, bandits will attack the kingdom's border, which is guarded by Margrave Gold in the interim. However, when the bandits will succeed in taking down Gold, Haruto and Frey will go and finish them off.

As seen in episode 1, Charlotte Zenfis did not get along with his brother. In Am I Actually The Strongest? episode 2, she will continue to monitor Haruto for several days.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

