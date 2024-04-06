An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3 will air on Friday, April 12, at 1:30 am JST. It will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi for Japanese viewers. Likewise, international fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The first two episodes established archdemon Zagan and elf slave Nephy's relationship. Furthermore, these highlighted the series' comedic elements, such as Zagan overthinking everything Nephy says and the latter struggling to express her thoughts.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3 will show how far their relationship has progressed, including Zagan dealing with church threats as one of the 13 archdemons and destroying Nephy's slave collar.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3 release date and time

Nephy in the latest episode (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3 will be released on Friday, April 12, at 1:30 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, April 11 Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 pm, Thursday, April 11 British Summer Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, April 11 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 11 Indian Standard Time 10 pm, Thursday, April 11 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Friday, April 12 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am, Friday, April 12

Where to watch An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3?

Fans in Japan interested in An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3 can watch the series on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi, which are some of the most prominent anime platforms in the country. For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription fee is required for access.

Recap of the first two episodes

Expand Tweet

The first two episodes focused on Zagan's encounter with Nephy, an elf with trauma and communication issues. The episodes also served to highlight how Zagan, despite his intimidating appearance, struggles with social interactions and misinterprets cues, as demonstrated by his humorous interactions with Nephy.

Not all of it was humorous, though, as one of Zagan's current objectives is to release Nephy to move on from a dark period of her life, and both the previous two episodes focused on his determination. In addition, Zagan faced the ongoing threat of the church due to his being one of the 13 archdemons in the story.

The two episodes also revealed how the red-head that was saved by Zagan, Chastille, is a hero who is going to go after him without knowing that it was the archdemon who had rescued her.

What to expect from An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3?

Zagan in the first episode (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3 will most likely feature more of the characters Zagan and Nephy to keep the story moving, focusing on the archdemon releasing the latter from her slave collar and the external dangers Zagan faces.

Related articles

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 1: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma anime confirms April 2024 release date with new PV

Crunchyroll reveals Spring 2024 anime line-up and release schedule

How to Love Your Elf Bride anime announces release window in first PV