An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 4 will air on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. It will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi for Japanese viewers. Likewise, international fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode showed more of Zagan's issues with the church, particularly when it comes to the latter attacking the former's home. It also showed greater developments in the archdemon's relationship with Nephy, especially as the latter revealed more of her backstory and the trauma she is dealing with as a slave.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 4 will show how far the relationship between these two characters has progressed, including Zagan dealing with more church threats as one of the 13 archdemons and further developing her bond with Nephy in the series.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 4 release date and time

Zagan in the most recent episode (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 4 will be released on Friday, April 19, at 1:30 am JST, as per Crunchyroll.

Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, April 18 Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 pm, Thursday, April 18 British Summer Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, April 18 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 18 Indian Standard Time 10 pm, Thursday, April 18 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Friday, April 19 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am, Friday, April 19

Where to watch An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 4?

Nephy and Zagan being shy around each other (Image via Brain's Base).

Fans in Japan interested in An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 4 can watch the series on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi, which are some of the most prominent anime platforms in the country. For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription fee is required for access.

Recap of the most recent episode

A comedic moment between Nephy and Zagan (Image via Brain's Base).

The most recent episode showed Chastille, the maiden of the Holy Sword, and her men invading Zagan's castle. This happened in a very comedic moment for Zagan, as he was having an intimate moment with Nephy, but ended up having to deal with the impending threat, which showed that Chastille was capable enough to hold her own against the sorcerer, although the protagonist eventually got the upper hand.

However, Chastille was having second thoughts because Zagan saved her life earlier in the series, and was willing to call a truce to avoid further issues with him. It seemed that everything was settled, but just then, one of Chastille's men, Torres, tried to attack Nephy. Zagan took the hit for her, which resulted in Nephy displaying her own kind of magic and wrath.

This episode also revealed that Nephy was branded a cursed child, cursed with white hair and elven mysticism, which is why she was a slave when Zagan met her. This revelation allowed both characters to connect even more and realize they want to be in the other's person life.

What to expect from An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 4?

A tender moment between Nephy and Zagan (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 4 will most likely feature more of Zagan and Nephy to keep the story moving, focusing on the archdemon trying to get closer to the latter and the external dangers the sorcerer is dealing with.

