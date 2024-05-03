An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7 will be broadcast on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on Japanese television networking channels like TV Asahi, Tokyo MX, and MBS. International audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll.

This episode was very important for the story since it showed Zagan's payback toward Barbatos after the latter's manipulations and attempts to take his life while also showing the former's abilities to summon powerful demons. It was also a very significant episode in the sense that Nephy and Zagan got back together again, even going as far as redefining the slave collar.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7 might start a new storyline for the characters since the Barbatos conflict was resolved while showing the new nature of Nephy and Zagan's connection. This is especially considering that now they have become a bit more vocal regarding how much they care for one another.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7 release date and time

Nephy in the latest episode (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7 will be released on Friday, May 10, at 1:30 am JST, as per Crunchyroll.

Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, May 9 Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 pm, Thursday, May 9 British Summer Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, May 9 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm, Thursday, May 9 Indian Standard Time 10 pm, Thursday, May 9 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Friday, May 10 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am, Friday, May 10

Where to watch An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7?

Nephy and Zagan in the most recent episode (Image via Brain's Base).

Fans living in Japan can watch the episode when it airs on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi, which are usually considered the most relevant anime platforms in the Land of the Rising Sun. For international audiences, they can watch the series on Crunchyroll, although that also requires paying a subscription.

Recap of the most recent episode

Expand Tweet

The main focus of the episode was the conflict between Barbatos and Zagan, which was a confrontation in the making. Furthermore, this battle showed more of Zagan's abilities, even going as far as summoning an extremely powerful demon, even though the way it was executed was played out as more of a comedy than anything else.

The most important moment in the episode was when Nephy and Zagan got back together, which fans saw coming. While there were some debates in the fandom regarding getting Nephy her slave collar back, she was very clear that she was doing this out of her own volition while both characters promised to stay close in the foreseeable future.

What to expect from An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7?

Zagan in the latest episode (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7 will most likely feature more of Zagan and Nephy to keep the story moving, focusing on the Archdemon trying to get closer to the latter. Moreover, the next episode will probably show a new storyline, especially considering that Zagan dealt with the threat that was Barbatos, while also introducing a new issue in the relationship with Nephy.

Related articles

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more