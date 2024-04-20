An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 5 will be released on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. It will first air on Japanese channels such as Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi. The international audience can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Episode 4 featured the events that took a heavy toll on Nephy and Zagan's relationship, especially since the latter officially became one of the archdemons. This situation marked a turning point in Zagan's life because, following the attacks in previous episodes, he realized it was too dangerous to keep Nephy close and decided to let her go for her own sake.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 5 is very likely to show the aftermath of this decision and the consequences that it has on the duo's relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 5.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 5 release date and time

Nephy in the latest episode (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 5 will be released on Friday, April 26, at 1:30 am JST, as per Crunchyroll.

Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, April 25 Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 pm, Thursday, April 25 British Summer Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, April 25 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 25 Indian Standard Time 10 pm, Thursday, April 25 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Friday, April 26 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am, Friday, April 26

Where to watch An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 5?

Zagan in the latest episode (Image via Brain's Base).

Fans in Japan interested in An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 5 can watch the series on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi, which are some of the most prominent anime platforms in the country. For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription fee is required for access.

Recap of the most recent episode

Episode 4 featured considerable growth in Nephy's abilities as Zagan taught her magic and also destroyed her slave collar, which has been a plot point since the beginning. However, there was a major change in their relationship in this episode due to Zagan's inclusion in the order of archdemons.

Zagan became well-known throughout the land after defeating a powerful sorcerer, which was one of many reasons he was confirmed as a member of the archdemons in this episode. However, there was a lot of discord in the group, and Zagan felt ill just by looking at them, displaying a degree of bravado that wasn't very common in his character thus far.

The episode's most memorable moment, however, was Zagan's decision to let Nephy go due to the dangers he would face as an archdemon. It was a very sad moment for the two characters, and it left Nephy distraught when she got the news.

What to expect from An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 5?

Nephy and Zagan in the latest episode (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 5 will most likely feature more of Zagan and Nephy to keep the story moving, focusing on the archdemon trying to get closer to the latter. Moreover, it is highly probable that the separation that took place in the latest episode is only going to be momentary.

