Anime Boston 2024: Opening dates, venue, how to buy tickets, and more

Anime Boston 2024, the highly anticipated anime fan convention, is set to return next year in a little over three months. Hosted in Boston, Massachusetts, it has become one of the biggest events for anime and manga fans on the East Coast of the United States.

It is a three-day anime fan convention that was created and is run by the New England Anime Society, Inc., which is a non-profit organization based in Massachusetts, United States. The event will take place from March 29, 2024, to March 31, 2024, and is set to feature a jam-packed schedule full of exciting activities, special guests, and enjoyable competitions.

Anime Boston 2024 to be held at the Hynes Convention Center and Sheraton Boston Hotel

Over the years, the Anime Boston event has evolved into a major annual fan convention that attracts large crowds. It usually takes place over the weekend, from Friday through Sunday, and celebrates Japanese pop culture, primarily focusing on the world of anime, manga, and gaming.

Anime Boston 2024 is currently scheduled to take place from Friday, March 29, 2024, to Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Hynes Convention Center and Sheraton Boston Hotel. Since the event is still over three months away, not many details have been disclosed as of this writing regarding the schedule for the three-day event.

Fans interested in cosplay gatherings, art shows, exhibitors, panels, AMV contests, or cosplay events can sign up for the same through the event's official website. Furthermore, those who want to avail hotel facilities and book a room can do so through the official website as well.

Maritz Global Events is the Official Housing Provider for Anime Boston 2024. Although the process of signing up is rather simple, individuals can contact the event organizer if they face any issues.

How to buy tickets for Anime Boston 2024?

Anime fans who wish to attend Anime Boston 2024 can do so by registering for convention memberships through the event's official website. Online registrations are open as of this writing, with the current prices being valid till Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 11:59 pm EST.

The membership rates are listed below:

Membership Types Adult Convention Memberships (13+ years) Youth Convention Memberships (6-12 years) Youth Convention Memberships (5 years and under) Weekend Memberships Online $105 $75 $0 Friday Only Memberships Online $65 $40 $0 Saturday Only Memberships Online $75 $50 $0 Sunday Only Memberships Online $60 $35 $0

It is important to note that these memberships are non-refundable and non-replaceable.

There is also information available about onsite pricing at the door, which will start on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 12 am EST. The rates are as given below:

Membership Types Adult Convention Memberships (13+ years) Youth Convention Memberships (6-12 years) Youth Convention Memberships (5 years and under) Weekend Memberships Door $115 $85 $0 Friday Only Memberships Door $75 $50 $0 Saturday Only Memberships Door $85 $60 $0 Sunday Only Memberships Door $70 $45 $0

What activities will be there at Anime Boston 2024?

Every year, the Anime Boston event features tons of exciting and engaging activities that are guaranteed to leave fans delighted. Next year is also expected to be no different, as the event is set to feature multiple activities, ranging from cosplay to gaming and karaoke.

The Cosplay Activities include Masquerade, Idol Showcase, a Chess match, Cosplay Runway, Lip Sync Battle, Dating Game, and a mock Death Match.

The Gaming Activities, on the other hand, include Console Gaming, Arcade Gaming, and Tabletop Gaming. Individuals will also be able to engage in social activities like Speed Friending, Swap Meet, Semi-Formal Dance, Maid Cafe, and Slumber Party.

Anime Boston 2024 will also feature workshops, where Gundam Building is the main attraction and Late Night Activities.

Final thoughts

Featuring a diverse range of activities and programs, there is something for everyone at Anime Boston 2024. It stands out as an annual celebration that not only entertains and engages fans but also fosters a sense of community and appreciation for the otaku culture.