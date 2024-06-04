Anime's main characters who will never be forgotten have left an indelible mark on the world of anime with their compelling stories, unique personalities, and timeless themes. From ninja Naruto Uzumaki to Saiyan warrior Son Goku, these characters have become more than just the anime main characters, but figures revered by enthusiasts.

Each character entry in this article delves into the reasons why these protagonists have delighted fans worldwide. It also mentions concrete instances from their stories that showcase their resilience, bravery, and unwavering determination. Here is a list of 10 anime main characters who will never be forgotten.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and is not ranked in any order.

Naruto Uzumaki, Guts, Usagi Tsukino, and other anime main characters who will never be forgotten

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto (image via Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki, the cheerful ninja from Hidden Leaf Village, is among the anime main characters who made fans fall in love with him. His will to become Hokage and the never-give-up spirit is seen inside battles, such as the fight against Pain, where he even sacrificed himself for the village to gain their recognition.

His bond with Sasuke and his role in the Fourth Great Ninja War show his growth from a lonely outcast to a revered hero. Fans adore his infectious optimism, deep compassion, and evolution into a symbol of hope and resilience. Beyond the series, Naruto encourages real-world messages of perseverance and friendship.

2) Son Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Son Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

The protagonist of Dragon Ball, Goku, is a Saiyan warrior and is among the legendary anime main characters who will be remembered for eternity. His positive outlook towards life, passion for fighting, and promise to defend Earth is evident in his fight against enemies such as Frieza and Majin Buu.

His first Super Saiyan transformation on Planet Namek is one of anime's most thrilling moments. Fans admire Goku's childlike wonder, unwavering resolve, and ability to overcome any challenges. His influence on subsequent shonen protagonists cements his legacy as a timeless hero, making a memorable impact on the genre.

3) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Monkey D. Luffy, the main character from One Piece, is adored by fans due to his desire to become the Pirate King. Prominent episodes that show his virtues include the period he defied the World Government during the Enies Lobby episode, this shows his loyalty towards his friends and commitment.

Luffy's character displays comradeship and determination and is respected due to his courage and concern for his nakama. From the laughter, sadness, and breathtaking battles of the hero, viewers can realize the depth and vastness of the world of One Piece. With each new adventure, Luffy is among the anime main characters whose enduring charm and the series's masterful storytelling continue to entertain audiences worldwide.

4) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager (Image via Wit Studio)

Eren Yeager's transition from a vengeful youth to a morally complex figure deeply resonates with Attack on Titan fans. Eren is among the anime's main characters who will never be forgotten. His defiance against the world at the conclusion of season 3 and subsequent actions in the final season highlight his persistent pursuit of freedom.

Eren's readiness to sacrifice all for friends and homeland, alongside unexpected character twists, cements his status as a memorable lead. Fans are drawn to his raw emotions, unwavering sense of justice, and profound growth. His journey prompts reflection on freedom's cost and humanity's essence, crafting a story both enthralling and introspective within the anime landscape.

5) Yusuke Urameshi (YuYu Hakusho)

Yusuke Urameshi (Image via Robot Communications)

Yusuke Urameshi, originally a tough delinquent who transitions into a Spirit Detective, displays a mix of grit and empathy. His journey begins with an act of selflessness, saving a child's life. Through gripping battles in the Dark Tournament, notably against Toguro, Yusuke's evolution and resilience shine.

Fans are drawn to his imperfections, personal growth, and commitment to safeguarding his loved ones. Yusuke is among the main characters whose loyalty and struggle interfere with his human and supernatural duties. His character reflects the complexities of life while enduring as a timeless symbol of determination and heart.

6) Haruhi Fujioka (Ouran High School Host Club)

Haruhi Fujioka (Image via Bones)

Haruhi Fujioka, the sensible lead of Ouran High School Host Club, challenges gender norms with her genuine persona. Notably, she fearlessly dives into a river to recover a client’s purse, displaying her altruism. Her intellect, compassion, and directness make her a beloved figure among the club and viewers.

Haruhi is one of the main characters who is adored for her authenticity, ability to look beyond superficialities, and unwavering self-assurance. Her interactions with the eccentric host club members blend humor and sincerity, elevating her as a standout in Shoujo anime.

7) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki's transformation from a regular high schooler to a formidable Soul Reaper is the stuff of legend in Bleach. Notably, his debut of Bankai in a showdown with Byakuya Kuchiki marks a pivotal moment. Engagements against adversaries like Aizen and Ulquiorra underscore his unwavering commitment and resolve.

Ichigo is one of the anime main characters, with a sense of justice, protective instincts, and a relentless drive to uphold his beliefs. His inner struggle, torn between his human and Soul Reaper identities, adds complexity to the character.

8) Guts (Berserk)

Guts (Image via GEMBA, Millepensee, Liden Films)

Guts, the Black Swordsman from Berserk, displays a spirit forged from a tragic past. His clash against a hundred-man army and pursuit of vengeance against Griffith are defining moments that display his determination. With his colossal Dragon Slayer sword, Guts navigates a journey fraught with violence and profound self-reflection.

Fans are captivated by his resilience amidst overwhelming darkness, intricate relationships, and steadfast resolve to carve his destiny despite adversity. Guts goes through a merciless realm with otherworldly terrors and human betrayal, which displays his strength, making him one of the anime main characters who will never be forgotten.

9) Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Gintoki Sakata (Image via BN Pictures)

Gintoki Sakata, the silver-maned samurai of Gintama, displays a blend of humor with heroism. Notably, his showdown against the Yato Clan highlights his strength and loyalty to his comrades.

Fans adore his balance of levity and gravity, steadfast allegiance, and authenticity amid turmoil. Gintoki's satirical perspective on samurai ethos and contemporary issues, coupled with his nuanced depth, cement his status as a singularly memorable and irreplaceable presence among the anime's main characters.

10) Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Usagi Tsukino (Image via Toei Animation)

Usagi Tsukino, or Sailor Moon, is a timeless anime icon. Her evolution into Sailor Moon and initial confrontation with Queen Beryl mark pivotal moments. Leading the Sailor Scouts, Usagi's journey from clumsy schoolgirl to confident heroine inspires.

Usagi is among the anime main characters whom fans adore for her relatable flaws, growth into a brave leader, and enduring message of hope. Her battles against darkness and steadfast belief in love and justice inspire global audiences, embodying the essence of courage and compassion in the face of adversity.

In conclusion

These unforgettable anime main characters have contributed to crafting a deep and meaningful impression on anime fans worldwide. The motivational stories, realistic problematic situations, and eagerness of the main characters like Naruto Uzumaki and Son Goku have gone beyond their original shows to become symbols of power and courage.

