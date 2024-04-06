8 anime about mental health, ranked by popularity

Among the vast array of genres within animated storytelling, anime about mental health stands out as one of the most unique ones. While discussions surrounding mental health were historically uncommon in Japan, several anime series over the years have shed some positive light on these issues.

These anime about mental health either incorporate the devastating effects of mental illnesses directly into the plot or depict these issues through some prominent characters.

With that said, let us look at the top 8 anime about mental health, which prove how important it is to address these issues affecting people in their day-to-day lives.

Ranking the top 8 anime about mental health

8) Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue is an intriguing and suspenseful anime about mental health (Image via Madhouse)

Perfect Blue is a gripping thriller that blurs the line between fantasy and reality, leaving viewers questioning themselves by the movie's end. Additionally, it is hailed as one of the best psychological horror movies ever. The narrative follows Mima Kirigoe, a former idol turned actress, who starts being stalked by an obsessive fan.

Due to being under an immense amount of pressure while transitioning into the movie industry, Mima prioritizes her reputation over her mental health, which slowly leads to her becoming more and more mentally unstable with each passing day. As the story unfolds, Mima's battle with Dissociative Identity Disorder intensifies, culminating in a harrowing loss of grip on reality.

7) Welcome to NHK

Welcome to NHK subtly depicts themes of social anxiety (Image via Gonzo)

Despite not explicitly mentioning it, Welcome to NHK portrays social anxiety and agoraphobia through its protagonist, Tatsuhiro Satou.

Tatsuhiro is a 22-year-old college dropout, who avoids social contact and isolates himself in his home for almost four years. His only social interactions take place when he goes out of his home to buy food from a local convenience store. Additionally, his time in isolation made him convinced that a secret evil organization named NHK was behind his present condition.

6) Orange

Orange is a heartwarming anime about mental health (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Orange did a masterful job of portraying the devastating effects of depression, guilt, childhood trauma, and the loss of a loved one. All these themes were depicted through the character of Kakeru Naruse, who was suffering from a severe case of depression and guilt for not being able to save his mother.

Kakeru's mother was a victim of depression herself, whose deteriorating mental health led her to unfortunately take her own life one day. Because of this, Kakeru was headed down a similar path and might have even suffered the same fate as his mother had he not been saved by Naho Takamiya and his group of friends.

5) Banana Fish

Banana Fish is a tragic anime about mental health (Image via MAPPA)

Ash Lynx's traumatic and abusive childhood led him to develop a severe case of depression and PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). The critically acclaimed Banana Fish series portrayed just how damaging an abusive childhood can be for a person.

Ash is haunted by his dark past throughout the entirety of the anime, which leads him and his allies to get involved in a web of conspiracies. Apart from dealing with issues like depression, PTSD, and childhood trauma, Banana Fish also explores themes associated with the struggles of gender identity.

4) Komi Can't Communicate

Komi Can't Communicate is one of the most prominent anime about mental health (Image via OLM)

In the popular anime Komi Can't Communicate, Shouko Komi's unparalleled beauty leads to her becoming the most popular and sought-after girl in her high school in no time. Unfortunately for Komi, however, her extreme case of social anxiety rendered her unable to talk or express herself the majority of the time.

As such, her anxiety made it impossible for her to achieve her goal of making 100 friends in her high school year. As the series went on, it became more and more apparent that Komi suffered from other mental health issues as well, which further weighed down her social life.

3) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a classic anime about mental health (Image via Gainax, Tatsunoko Production)

Apart from being a highly acclaimed anime about giant mechas fighting aliens, Neon Genesis Evangelion also grapples with issues like depression and trauma. The protagonist, Shinji Ikari, is a complex character who is not only thrust into a destructive and brutal battle against aliens but also against his own inner demons.

The loss of his mother and the emotional neglect he suffered at the hands of his father led Shinji to develop a severe case of depression, which becomes a constant struggle for him throughout the series.

2) Your Lie In April

Your Lie in April is one of the most gut-wrenching anime about mental health (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Your Lie in April has a reputation for leaving viewers in a pool of tears with its beautiful yet tragic ending. Arima Kousei, the former piano prodigy, is a kind-hearted yet pessimistic boy who has left behind the world of music ever since his mother's death.

The anime highlights Kousei's struggles and mental health problems, which were a result of the horrific abuse he suffered as a child. Fortunately, Kaori Miyazono became the much-needed light in his colorless life. Despite having issues of her own, Kaori encourages Kousei to continue his passion and live for the sake of his loved ones.

1) A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice is one of the most popular anime about mental health (image via Kyoto Animation)

Shouko Nishimiya was a kind-hearted and sweet-natured young girl who got bullied by all her classmates due to her hearing disability in elementary school. However, upon being physically bullied by Shouya Ishida, Shouko was forced to change schools altogether.

This led to Shouya's entire class turning on him and condemning him, all while denying any accountability on their part. As such, Shouya gets shunned by all his friends and classmates and gets bullied by them. This led to Shouya falling into depression and developing suicidal tendencies. However, he eventually manages to find a new way to atone for his past actions and makes it up to Shouko after he befriended her during the later stages of their lives.

Final Thoughts

All these anime about mental health help create a sense of realism by depicting the difficulties that people have to go through in the real world. Therefore, it can be concluded that anime about mental health is just as important as any fantasy or action anime, especially since it brings to light many important issues that are often overlooked in the real world.

