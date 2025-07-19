Anne Shirley episode 17 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 17 is set to release on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releasing in full swing, many fans have been drawn to The Answer Studio's adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels.
The upcoming episode will feature Anne's return after an initial stay at Redmond College. Green Gables will always be her home, and it will forever draw her back no matter where she goes. With Diana now engaged as well, love may be around the corner for Anne Shirley. Gilbert Blythe has fallen for the redhead and will make his affections known in hopes of reciprocation and the start of something beautiful.
Anne Shirley episode 17: Release date and time
Anne Shirley episode 17 will be released in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on July 26, 2025. Most fans living outside Japan will be able to watch the episode premiere early Saturday morning. Others will have to wait until that evening, just like in Japan. The exact release time will differ based on the region and time zone.
Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 17?
Anne Shirley episode 17 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers in Japan. The official website lists this release as "planned," indicating that the episode might also be shown on other local channels closer to the release date.
While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 17 based on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.
Anne Shirley episode 16 brief recap
Titled It's Nicer Not To Know, the episode began with Anne and Gilbert looking at the sunset, one they wouldn't see for a long time, given that they were off to college. It seems like the latter had fallen for Anne, as he attempted to hold her hand, but she held back and rushed home for fear of ruining the friendship.
Moving on, A.V.I.S. felicitated Anne and Gilbert for starting the society and wished them the best for their studies in a farewell party the following evening. Once more, Gilbert tried to address their relationship, but the former sharply turned him down, regretting her behavior later.
The next morning, the town's womenfolk tried to discourage Anne from going to college, and it did affect her in some way. But Gilbert came as a savior that night, taking Anne to see a beautiful apple tree hidden away in the forest. They spoke again and shared the apples before returning home, each hiding their feelings.
A day later, Anne was off to Redmond College after a tearful goodbye. The journey was fairly long, and when they arrived, the environment was completely different. The following morning was nervy and intimidating for Anne and Priscilla (friend from the Queen's Academy) as they visited their new college and registered as students.
Next, they walked the nearby cemetery and marvelled at the history that lay there. Soon, they encountered Philip Gordon, a gorgeous redhead they were intrigued by at the registration. Pleasantries aside, they quickly learned that she was an awfully chatty and frivolous (in a good way) individual with very divided attention.
By the end, Anne and Priscilla agreed that Philip was now a dear friend and that they had finally begun a new chapter in their lives.
What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 17? (speculative)
Anne Shirley episode 17 will be titled The Thing That Transforms Everything Else - That's Love. It will focus on Anne returning to Green Gables after an initial stint at Redmond College. Needless to mention, the welcome will be warm, and she will once again be amidst those she loves and the mischief of little Davy.
Another intriguing development looks to be Gilbert expressing his feelings for the redhead. The story has done well to grow each character, and it looks to be finally time for them to come together. No one but Gilbert is fitting for Anne; she knows it as well, and her fear of spoiling their friendship may finally be done away with.
