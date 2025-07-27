Anne Shirley episode 18 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 18 is set to release on Saturday, August 02, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releasing in full swing, many fans have been drawn to The Answer Studio's adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels.

Ad

The upcoming episode will feature Anne return to Redmond after a fulfilling vacation at Avonlea. It will also witness the revelation of Anne's secret admirer and how he chooses to make his affections known. The episode may also delve into Anne's own perspective on love and marriage, given her best friends are all nearly married or engaged at the least.

Anne Shirley episode 18: Release date and time

Philippa, Prissy, Anne, Gilbert and Charlie (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 18 will be released in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on August 02, 2025. Most fans living outside Japan will be able to watch the episode premiere early Saturday morning. Others will have to wait until that evening, just like in Japan. The exact release time will differ based on the region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Anne Shirley episode 18 will air in Japan at the following times in the respective time zones:

Tim Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday August 02, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday August 02, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday August 02, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday August 02, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday August 02, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday August 02, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday August 02, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 07:25 pm Saturday August 02, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 18?

Gilbert's fraternity initiation ordeal (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 18 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers in Japan. The official website lists this release as "planned," indicating that the episode might also be shown on other local channels closer to the release date.

Ad

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 18 based on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 17 brief recap

Anne and Gilbert (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled "Love is the Power that Transforms Everything", the episode began with Philippa revealing to Anne and Priscilia that she was crushing on Gilbert. Moreover, instead of hating Anne for being close to him, she loved her and Prissy dearly and they too adored the redhead.

Ad

Later, Anne and Gilbert help Philippa carry some items before the former takes her leave. Catching up, Gilbert was already flourishing, elected as freshman president and joining a fraternity that had him complete a hilarious "initiation odeal". Over tea, the pair shared a hearty laugh at funny letters from the folk back at Avonlea.

Despite being a sea away from home, they letter kept them tied to Avonlea. A little later into the day, Anne and Prissy invited Philippa to a walk with Gilbert and Charlie. On the way back, Philippa introduced them to "Patty's Place", home to Patty Spofford and a house built many many years ago, a piece of local history.

Ad

Anne and Gilbert (Image via The Answer Studio)

The next half of the episode saw Anne return to the warm and loving place she called home - Green Gables. Needless to mention, all were delighted to welcome her back for the Christmas vacations. Her return also saw her receive her first proposal, which came through Jane from her brother Billy. But Anne wasn't for it.

Ad

As she was imagining her perfect partner, Gilbert appeared and asked to walk with her given the pleasant morning. She then invited him to the house to see Marilla and Rachel. He did try to hint at his feelings for her, but she gently put them down. The episode ended with a hint at Anne's secret admirer.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 18 (speculative)

Philippa Gordon (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 18 will feature return to Redmond for another semester following a beautiful winter vacation. Her friendship will grow with Philippa, who seems like such a unique individual and one that has taken a deep liking for Anne. The episode may also show who Anne's secret admirer is and what he does to present his affections for her. Again, this is a part of Anne's life that she would need to look into sooner or later, one given that her friends are slowly getting engaged or finding love and two, for her to set her heart upon someone she truly admirers/love.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More