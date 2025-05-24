Anne Shirley episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 9 is set to release on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have flocked to admire The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.

The upcoming episode will kick off Anne Shirley's new life at the Queen's Academy. This would mean she is now away from her beloved Green Gables and away from her bosom friend Diana Barry. The next episode should also feature a tearful yet defining moment for the redhead.

Anne Shirley episode 9: Release date and time

Gilbert and Josie (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 9 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on May 31, 2025. While most fans overseas will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday, the rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.

Anne Shirley episode 9 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday May 31, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday May 31, 2024 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday May 31, 2024 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday May 31, 2024 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday May 31, 2024 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday May 31, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday May 31, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 06:55 pm Saturday May 31, 2024

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 9?

Anne and Diana (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 9 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. Since the official website lists this release as "planned," it suggests that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 9 depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 8 recap

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled "I Don't Want To Be Anyone But Myself", the episode began with an update on Matthew Cuthbert's condition - nothing to worry about. The scene then panned to Anne having a nightmare mid-school wherein she flunked the Queen's Academy entrance tests, but that wasn't for a while now.

Back at home, Marilla was saddened at the prospect of Anne's potential departure. The redhead was feeling the same and each confided in the other. Time passed and the exams drew near, along with the end of Miss Stacy's special classes. Anne promised to write to Diana after the exam and keep her updated.

True to her word, Anne sent a letter to the black-haired girl, detailing her experience. She mentioned her exams, the friends she had in tow and her time in the town. Before long, Anne was back home and welcomed with open arms by her dear friend. Now began a fortnight's wait for the results.

Diana Barry (Image via The Answer Studio)

But when it did release, Anne placed first, tied with Gilbert. The Cuthberts were delighted and soon the redhead was invited to recite at the White Sands Hotel concert. Despite being intimidated and quite nervous, Anne put on a splendid performance.

She was praised by one and all, notably by a lady named Mrs. Evans, who was a professional elocutionist. Amongst the crowd, a man seemed to be taking note of Anne's performance as well and even approached Diana about her. As it stands, he was a distinguished artist and had sketched a beautiful portrait of Anne.

He had passed it on to her through Diana. The episode ended with Anne proclaiming that she wanted to be nothing but herself, no one but the red haired Anne Shirley of Green Gables.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 9 (speculative)

Anne Shirley episode 9 will continue Anne's story as she moves on to the next phase of life. She has come a long way from the chatty little redhead who was amazed at Green Gables' beauty. Now, she steps forth to begin her new life at the prestigious Queen's Academy.

However, it won't be as happy for Anne, as she will definitely miss home and her bosom friend, Diana Barry. Anne Shirley episode 9 should also showcase an emotional moment, likely a realization or a reveal that will bring tears to Anne's eyes, but one that she must accept.

