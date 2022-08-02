Ao Ashi Episode 18: Release date, what to expect & where to watch

Ao Ashi episode 18 is highly awaited by fans of the anime, as they look forward to watching Aoi's growth as a playmaking full-back. Esperion A team Coach Fukuda Tatsuya, who is renowned as the Japanese Mourinho in the series, got Aoi an opportunity for the Esperion youth try-outs. However, he has now converted Aoi from a forward to a defender. Since then, Aoi has been having a tough time getting into the game. We have all come to know of his vision on the field, and we saw a glimpse of it in the last episode. However, Aoi, who is awestruck by Esperion A team captain Yoshitsune's playstyle, wants to be like him.

In the past couple of episodes, Aoi has been trying to improve his game as a full-back. Helping him with the task is Anri Kaidou, who may have been developing feelings for Aoi. This becomes evident as she feels anxious due to Aoi's reaction upon hearing Hana's name.

When will Ao Ashi episode 18 come out? Where can you watch it?

Aoi Ashito (Image via Production I.G)

People residing in Japan can watch Ao Ashi episode 18 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 18:25 (JST) on Crunchyroll, Netflix Japan, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Gyao, Docomo, and Disney+. Entailing a total of 24 episodes means that, after episode 18, we will still be left with six more episodes of the anime.

After its release in Japan, Ao Ashi episode 18 will be released in a few hours across the world, according to the time listings shown below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 2:25 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 4:25 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 5:25 am EDT

British Standard Time: 10:25 am BST

Indian Standard Time: 14:55 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 11:25 am CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 6:55 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 5:25 am PHT

What happened last time?

The Esperion Youth B team was going through a bad streak of defeats and desperately needed a win. Unfortunately, they were soon going to face the in-form team Mushashino. Soon, Aoi and his friends discovered that Kaneda and Nakano, back from the Esperion Youth try-outs, were now part of Musashino. Kaneda had already scored seven goals in the league as a right-winger and was looking forward to putting some goals past Esperion. Luckily for Aoi, he got picked for the next game against Tama. Another surprise in the line-up was the inclusion of Yoshitsune, the Esperion youth A team's captain, as the center-forward.

In the match against Tama, we saw how Aoi learned to fill the passing channels with the help of his teammates. He operated as a proper full-back and strengthened the defense. This was when Yoshitsune took over the game, scoring a wonderful goal from an assist by Togashi. After witnessing the way Yoshitsune played, Aoi started aspiring to play just like him. However, Yoshitsune advises Aoi against following his playstyle.

Yoshitsune scoring the goal for Esperion B team (Image via Production I.G)

Meanwhile, Anri, who was the team sponsor's daughter, may have started developing feelings for Aoi. This was evident from how anxious she felt about the way Aoi reacted to Hana's name and her presence on the sidelines during the match.

What to expect from Ao Ashi episode 18?

Ao Ashi episode 18 titled "Wind of Change" will have Aoi try and find out what Yoshitsune meant when he asked Aoi not to try and aim to be like him. We have seen how Aoi has the makings of a playmaker, and maybe that's why it wouldn't be best for Aoi to try and imitate a goalscorer.

Let's wait till Ao Ashi episode 18 releases to see what Yoshitsune meant when he asked Aoi not to be like him.

