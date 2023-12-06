Are Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 spoilers delayed? Release date explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 will be crucial to the plot’s progression and the fanbase is waiting anxiously for the chapter’s release. The manga readers usually mark Wednesday as an important day since spoilers and leaks from the upcoming unreleased chapter are uploaded on the internet.

Platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit usually tend to circulate the aforementioned spoilers. However, there have been no spoilers or leaks that have made rounds on the internet at the time being. This has left fans concerned over the status of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 spoilers.

Disclaimer: The last section of the article contains massive spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Jujutsu Kaisen is on a hiatus

Are Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 spoilers delayed? No, the spoilers are not delayed. The spoilers for chapter 245 are not out yet because the manga is on a hiatus. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 will be released on December 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. Therefore, the spoilers from the upcoming chapter will be released next Wednesday i.e. on December 13, 2023.

Fans can read the latest chapter on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus application and Viz Media’s official website. The former offers all chapters for free. However, it allows the readers to view the chapter only once. In case they wish to revisit the chapter another time, a paid subscription needs to be availed.

Viz offers the last three chapters for free at any given time. Readers will have to pay for a subscription if they wish to access the entire catalog. The release time for various regions and their respective time zones are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 17

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 18

Australia Central Time: 1:30 am, Monday, December 18

Chapter 244 recap

This chapter began with a flashback of a discussion that took place between Higuruma and his allies. They discussed the possible combatants who would take on Sukuna and the order in which they’d fight.

Higuruma later revealed his plan of utilizing his Doman Expansion to get access to the Executioner’s sword. But he was quite doubtful about whether or not Sukuna would receive the death penalty based on the crimes he'd committed.

However, Yuji reassured the group and stated that he had a plan. The manga exited the flashback and focused on the fight. Yuji managed to land a punch, which surprised Sukuna. Higuruma used his Domain Expansion and Yuji’s plan was later revealed - to make Sukuna the codefendant for the Shibuya Massacre.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245

There is no doubt that the upcoming chapter of the manga series will focus entirely on the Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma vs Sukuna fight. Yuji seems to have crafted a plan to take down the King of Curses, and this chapter will most likely give fans some closure on this.

The focus is likely to be on the protagonist’s new Cursed Technique which seemed to not only take Sukuna by surprise but also had some destructive effect on him.

