Are My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoilers delayed? Explained 

With My Hero Academia chapter 397 set to release on August 21, 2023, the spoilers for the same were set to be out today. However, given that the spoilers aren't out yet, fans were led to believe that they had been delayed. So, have the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoilers been delayed?

The previous chapter saw All Might going up against All For One. Upon arriving at the location, parts of his car Hercules turned into full-body armor that helped him go up against the villain. While everyone expected All Might to be defeated in the fight, the former One For All user had fate in himself.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Why are My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoilers delayed?

While the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 397 were to be out by now, a manga leaker on Twitter @RukasuMHA revealed how it might get delayed until tomorrow.

According to what the leaker revealed, the Obon holiday in Japan was from August 13 to August 16. Due to this, the manga leakers did not have their source available as the person was seemingly out of town. Additionally, the holiday was also set to affect the magazine delivery to get delayed. Therefore, it may take some time for My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoilers to come out.

That said, fans can expect the manga's digital leaks to be released by the end of the day. If not, the manga spoilers may get delayed until later. While fans are already on the lookout for any updates about the same, they have been left wondering if the spoilers for other manga, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Black Clover will also be delayed or not.

How fans reacted to the delay announcement

Fans were disappointed, to say the least as they could no longer wait for the My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoilers to be dropped. The manga's previous chapter was released back on August 6, 2023. Since then, fans had been eagerly waiting for the spoilers to be released today. Unfortunately, they were left with an announcement of a delay.

The manga's previous chapter saw All Might pitted against All For One. Hence, fans wanted to learn about its aftermath. Meanwhile, other fans did not seem to care. As the characters expected in the manga, fans, too, believed that All Might was set to be defeated by All For One. Hence, they weren't expecting any big surprises in the upcoming chapter.

This announcement left several fans confused as they weren't sure when they could expect the chapter spoilers. While the leaker's message did reveal that the spoilers were to be delayed, it did not clearly mention when the spoilers might drop. Hence, fans were left to wonder if the leaks will be released the next day or a week after.

Meanwhile, anime fans tried to cheer up My Hero Academia fans, stating that Boruto chapter leaks were still going to come out today. While this was an attempt to cheer up the fans, it did not sit well with everyone as some found it odd that Boruto fans believed that My Hero Academia fans would cheer up from viewing their manga's spoilers.

