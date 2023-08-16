When will Boruto Chapter 81 leaks come out? Expected timing for all regions

With Boruto chapter 81 set to be officially released on August 21, 2023, fans of the manga series are keenly waiting for the spoilers for the same. While fans can expect them to be dropped today, there are still a few more hours left before the manga chapter gets leaked online.

Hence, we shall take a look at the possible timings for when fans can expect Boruto chapter 81 to be leaked online. The manga spoilers will be covered by us, hence, fans of the series can bookmark SK Anime to stay updated about the chapter spoilers as soon as it drops online.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from Boruto chapter 81.

Boruto: When can fans expect chapter 81 to be leaked online?

With Boruto chapter 81 spoilers possibly set to leak out today, fans have been anticipating the same impatiently. However, there are still a few hours left before the leaks may show up. As per speculation, it should be dropped around 4:30 PM JST or 9:30 PM JST. This will be around 3:30 AM ET or 8:30 AM ET.

Given that Shueisha's V Jump magazine rolls out today, the manga is most likely set to be leaked out today. However, the timing for the same hasn't yet been announced by verified sources.

Here are timings for when fans can expect the manga spoilers to be released in different regions:

Pacific Standard Time: 12:30 AM or 4:30 AM, Wednesday, August 16

Central Standard Time: 2:30 AM or 6:30 AM, Wednesday, August 16

British Standard Time: 9:30 AM or 1:30 PM, Wednesday, August 16

Central European Time: 10:30 AM or 2:30 PM, Wednesday, August 16

Indian Standard Time: 1:00 PM or 6:00 PM, Wednesday, August 16

Philippine Standard Time: 3:30 PM or 8:30 PM, Wednesday, August 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 5:00 pm or 9:00 pm, Wednesday, August 16

Fans can expect to see the spoilers covered by us after the verified sources release the same on Twitter and other sources.

Are the spoilers that have been leaked real?

Prior to popular Boruto manga leaker @Abdul_S17 leaking out the chapter spoilers, several Twitter accounts have begun posting manga images from what they claim to be are from the upcoming chapter. However, despite how real they may seem to fans, one should take them with a pinch of salt as there is no way to verify their legitimacy.

Whenever it is time for the manga leaks to be dropped, several people on Twitter take the opportunity to trick fans into believing that they have uploaded genuine spoilers. With this, the Twitter users might be aiming to increase traction towards their page. However, such attempts have often got debunked after the verified sources released the chapter spoilers.

Fortunately, fans seem to have gotten more wary of such accounts and are able to know whether a leak is real or not. With this, they wait for the manga leaks to be dropped by the verified source. That said, there have been moments when certain leaks had turned out to be true, thus disbelieving the early leaks entirely may also not seem like a great idea. For fans, who do not want to get tricked, stay tuned to us see the coverage for the same.

