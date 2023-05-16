Boruto Chapter 81: 10 things to expect after the timeskip

With Boruto chapter 81 set to be released on August 20, 2023, there are still three months left before the manga will release its next chapter. Thus, fans will have to wait for quite a lot of time. Nevertheless, fans have not been able to stop themselves from speculating about the upcoming chapter.

The previous chapter saw Eida telling Shikamaru and others that Naruto and Hinata had been killed by Boruto. Following that, the Hidden Leaf Shinobi were after Boruto, however, after listening to Sarada's request, Sasuke came to Boruto's aid. Following that, the two decided to get away from the village.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

10 things fans can expect from Boruto chapter 81

1) The result of Boruto's training could be revealed

Sasuke as seen in the anime

Considering Boruto and Sasuke left the village in hopes of getting stronger, fans can expect Boruto to have gained new abilities. If not, fans can at least hope for him to have gained better control over his Karma.

Even if Boruto may not have acquired any new abilities, training with Sasuke should definitely improve control over his jutsu. That being said, he could also have mastered the gallant rasengan.

2) Fans can expect four years to have passed

Boruto as seen in the anime

Considering that Boruto by the end of chapter 80 is 12 years old and at the beginning of the series, i.e., in the timeskip segment, was known to be 16 years old, fans can expect the timeskip in the manga to be about 4 years.

While fans can expect a timeskip of four years, there also remains the possibility that the timeskip will only be for three years, and the manga would then build on to the fourth year.

3) Boruto and Sasuke may return to the Hidden Leaf Village

Boruto and Sasuke as seen in the anime

Considering Boruto and Sasuke had left the Hidden Leaf Village in hopes of attaining new strength, they will surely return to the village if they find enough power to defeat Kawaki.

Hence, fans can expect Boruto and Sasuke to feel confident about their potential new abilities and plan to return to the Hidden Leaf Village in hopes of rescuing Naruto and Hinata from Kawaki's Daikokuten dimension.

4) Boruto may have a new appearance in Boruto chapter 81

Boruto as seen in the anime

Considering Boruto's appearance at the beginning of the series in the timeskip segment, fans can expect him to have a similar appearance to that scene. As per his timeskip appearance, Boruto could don a cape similar to that of Sasuke's and wield a sword.

However, considering that the mangaka would want to build some hype towards the fight between Boruto and Kawaki, there remains the slight possibility that the new appearance will be built upon later.

5) New character designs can be revealed in Boruto chapter 81

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the anime

Considering the four-year timeskip, there will definitely be many new character designs for characters such as Sarada and Mitsuki. While fans already know of how Kawaki's character design is set to be, the same hasn't been revealed for the other characters.

Thus fans can also expect new designs for characters such as Shikadai, Inojin, Chocho, Denki, Metal, Iwabe, and other side characters that have been introduced in the anime.

6) Boruto and Sasuke could face an enemy in Boruto chapter 81

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime

While it seems obvious that Boruto chapter 81 will reveal new abilities honed by Boruto and his master Sasuke, the same could be revealed through a fight the duo might get entangled in outside the village.

Considering that Code was creating his army previously, fans can expect Boruto and Sasuke to take out a few of Code's minions. This will help fans learn about their new fighting techniques.

7) Boruto chapter 81 could reveal the new Hokage

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the anime

Considering that every shinobi in the Hidden Leaf Village, except for Sarada and Sumire, believe that Naruto and Hinata have passed away, it seems logical for the higher-ups of the village to select a new Hokage.

Considering the long gap of four years, it seems illogical for the village to function without a Hokage. Hence, fans can either expect Kakashi to take back the mantle, or a new Hokage being appointed, which could either be Shikamaru or Sakura.

8) Himawari's living arrangement might be revealed

Himawari as seen in the anime

Considering that Naruto and Hinata are no longer around and Kawaki got Eida to switch places between himself and Boruto, Himawari might look up to her brother Kawaki to take care of her.

However, considering that Kawaki has bigger plans for himself, it does not seem like he will have time for Himawari. Hence, Boruto chapter 81 might reveal who Himawari has been staying with.

9) Code might complete his army

Code as seen in the anime

Last fans saw Code, he was with Bug as he was creating an army of humanoid creatures to take down Kawaki and Boruto. Thus, fans can expect Code to complete creating his army in Boruto chapter 81.

However, with the change in the scenario of the Hidden Leaf Village, with Boruto and Sasuke outside the village, there also lies the possibility that Code might be keeping an eye on the duo to defeat them when possible.

10) Kawaki might make his move in Boruto chapter 81

Kawaki as seen in the anime

With a timeskip as long as three to four years, Kawaki might have had enough from waiting for Boruto to return to the village. Hence, he might try to use Eida to locate his brother. Nevertheless, given her promise to Boruto, she might not reveal the same.

Therefore, Kawaki might plan a new strategy, which could help him bring Boruto back from hiding. The best way for him to go about the plan would be to make Himawari a target.

These are 10 things we believe can happen in Boruto chapter 81. Tell us what you feel about these predictions.

