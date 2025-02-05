Arifureta season 3 episode 15 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Arifureta season 3 episode 15 is set to be released on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 11 pm JST, as revealed by the official website of the series. The series just returned from a two-week break. It will air on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX and streaming websites like Crunchyroll.

The previous episode focused on the female protagonist trio as they attempted to clear their trials. While Shea's trial went smoothly, Yue and Kaori suffered due to their complex pasts. After some misunderstandings, all three of them cleared their trials without any injuries.

Arifureta season 3 episode 15 release date & time for all major regions

Hajime vs his alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 15 is set to be rolled out on February 10, 2025, at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time. The timing will vary in other parts of the world. Here are some of the timestamps for Arifureta season 3, episode 15, in other timezones of the world:

Trending

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday February 10, 2025 7:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday February 10, 2025 10:00 AM British Summer Time Monday February 10, 2025 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Monday February 10, 2025 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday February 10, 2025 7:30 PM Philippine Time Monday February 10, 2025 10:00 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday February 10, 2025 11:00 PM Australian Central Time Tuesday February 11, 2025 12:30 AM

Arifureta season 3 episode 15: Where to watch?

Yaegashi vs her alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

For Japanese fans, Arifureta season 3 episode 15 will air on Japanese Television Channels like AT-X, BS11, and Tokyo MX. The episode can also be viewed on sites like ABEMA and d Anime Store.

For international fans, the episode can be accessed on official streaming sites like Crunchyroll. The episode will also be available on streaming platforms in different countries like Muse Hong Kong (for Hong Kong).

Arifureta season 3 episode 14 recap

Yue's alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 14, titled The Overpowered Vampire Princess and Godlike Rabbit's Grand Battle, commenced with a brief flashback to Yue's origins when she was the vampire princess. Her uncle served her as her aide. However, he wasn't close to Yue. She was eventually betrayed by her uncle who sealed her away inside the Labyrinth.

The episode then returned to the present where Yue was fighting her alter ego. As expected, she was facing problems because of her past flashbacks. In between her fight, the episode focused on Shea's fight where she easily defeated her alter ego. This surprised her alter ego too but after Hajime's confession, things had changed for her.

Kaori's alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Returning to Yue's fight, the female character accepted her fate and defeated her reflection. Right after this, Shea reached Yue where the latter told the former to take care of Hajime. Shea was offended after hearing these remarks and branded Yue as a fake. She proceeded to attack Yue as the episode focused on Kaori's fight with her alter ego.

Just like Yue, Kaori's fight started with her getting overpowered but she eventually overcame her emotions. As she was about to finish her alter ego, Shea and Yue arrived. This diverted the attention of the alter ego but depressed Kaori. However, the alter ego was killed and the trio cleared the trial.

What to expect from Arifureta season 3 episode 15? (Speculative)

The female protagonist trio as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 15 is titled What Makes a Hero. As hinted by this title and the ongoing theme, the next episode might see the battle between the Hero (Amanogawa) and his alter ego.

As everyone's trials have already been cleared, Arifureta season 3 episode 15 might be the last episode with trials. With the finale episode already near, will Hajime and his party be able to clear the Final Labyrinth and complete their reverse-isekai?

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback