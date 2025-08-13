Asta's rivals finally acknowledging him brings Black Clover full circle

Black Clover chapter 381 marks an important milestone in the series, as Asta's long-term rivals finally recognize his merit and bring the story full circle. Asta's lack of magic had always been seen as a hindrance; however, Asta's unrelenting will and Anti-Magic are now necessary assets in the fight against Lucius Zogratis.
Yuno's use of Asta's power, coupled with the spirit of their allies, such as Mars and the mages of the Diamond Kingdom, shows how far Asta has come. He is accepted as someone of merit by those who have doubted him, a nice redemption arc that cements Asta's growth. More broadly, this is a moment where Asta's worth and bonds are acknowledged, allowing everything he fought for to be recognized and respected.
How Mars and Yuno acknowledging Asta brings Black Clover full circle, explained
The events that unfold in Black Clover chapter 381 represent a significant emotional and character milestone for Asta in completing a journey that began as the underdog. Asta got to this point from having no magic in a world where almost everything is done by magic.
Once the rival of Yuno and the others, the Magic Knights considered Asta useless in terms of his abilities. After a lot of hard work and gaining Anti-Magic, Asta once again proved that he was worthy in battles that determined kingdoms.
In the latest chapter, those years are brought full circle. Yuno, Asta's strongest rival and best friend, not only accepts Asta's Anti-Magic but uses it against Lucius Zogratis, an act that proves absolute trust in Asta's skill.
This isn’t the Yuno of earlier arcs, whose pride would have resisted relying on someone else’s power. Here, he openly acknowledges Asta’s strength, even marveling at the difficulty of handling his swords. It is one of the daily burdens Asta has carried without complaint.
The return of Mars and the Diamond Kingdom mages further supports this acknowledgment. Once the powerful foe who viewed Asta as nothing more than another hindrance, Mars risks his life to save him now, proving Moris's saying that Asta is a flaw by acknowledging him as his ally. This transformation encapsulates the profound influence Asta has made on those once opposed to him.
Final thoughts
Black Clover chapter 381 marks an important moment in Asta’s journey. His long-time rivals, such as Yuno and Mars, are now beginning to recognize his strength. They are now acknowledging him from being a magicless underdog to the essential hero.
Yuno's use of Asta's Anti-Magic and Mars's defense of Asta represent a high level of trust or acceptance. As a person who was ridiculed and seen as weak, Asta is now the best hope for the kingdom. This reinforces the idea of the story that anyone can get better through hard work, not simply by having talent-born.
