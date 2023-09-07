Atelier Ryza anime episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Atelier Ryza anime episode 11 is slated to release on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 12 am JST on Tokyo MX, and its affiliated Japanese networks. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

The previous episode of Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout saw Ryza and her friends preparing for the fight against the dragon they confronted on the highway. Ryza was more determined and even prepared a secret weapon to use against the dragon at the castle.

She also encouraged her friends to join her on her quest to face off against the dragon at the castle. As such, Atelier Ryza anime episode 11 promises to be an action-packed one.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 11 may see Ryza and her friends facing the dragon at the castle

Release date & time and streaming details

As mentioned earlier, Atelier Ryza anime episode 11, titled The Final Battle At The Castle, is going to follow its original schedule and release on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 12 am JST, on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other Japanese affiliated syndications. The episode will be further available to watch on TV Aichi, AT-X, and other syndications for Japanese audiences.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 11 will also be available for streaming globally. Fans can catch the next episode on the Crunchyroll platform and Aniplus Asia. Notably, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode as per its usual schedule.

The release date and timings of Atelier Ryza anime episode 11 based on various timezones and regions are given here:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, at 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, at 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, at 11 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 9, at 4 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, at 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, at 8:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, September 9, 12 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, September 10, 12:30 am

A brief recap of Atelier Ryza anime episode 10

The highly anticipated episode of Atelier Ryza anime began with Ryza visiting her friend Klaudia and discussing about the troubles regarding her bomb recipes. At that moment, they overheard Agatha, Mr. Lubart, and Moritz discussing the issues posed by the dragon. It was revealed that Bos suggested her father prepare a dragon hunting party.

Bos wanted to redeem himself by defeating the dragon, which is why he joined the hunting party. Later, Ryza informed the whole news to her friends at the Atelier. The budding alchemist then wished she could also volunteer to join the party and worried for the well-being of Bos and others.

A clip from the episode (Image via Lidenfilms)

Meanwhile, Lent pleaded with his father for his sword so that he could also assist the Island with the issue regarding the dragon. However, his father blatantly refused him and said he wasn't worthy of wielding the sword.

As the villagers saw the hunting party off, Ryza wished for their safety. Back at the hideout, Ryza desired to chase the hunting party along with her friends and help them somehow. Following which, she prepared a secret weapon that she could use against the dragon.

Klaudia as seen in the episode (Image via Lidenfilms)

On the other hand, it wasn't a smooth ride for Lent and Klaudia since their fathers forbade them from joining. Yet, they managed to get on board, and the episode ended with Ryza and her friends heading toward their mission.

What to expect in Atelier Ryza anime episode 11

Atelier Ryza anime episode 11 title (Image via Lidenfilms)

It's evident that Atelier Ryza anime episode 11 will see the group confronting the dragon at the castle. However, it remains to be seen how quickly they can chase the hunting party and aid them. Nonetheless, the next episode of Atelier Ryza anime is going to be full of action.

