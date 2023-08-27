Atelier Ryza anime episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Atelier Ryza anime episode 10 is slated to release on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 12 am JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated syndications. The episode will be simulcasted on Crunchyroll for the international audience. Additionally, fans of Atelier Ryza anime can also watch the episode on Aniplus Asia.

In the previous episode of Atelier Ryza, the budding alchemist and her friends received their third and final test, which involved them heading northward to a fork in the road and returning faster than their competitors, Bos and Lumbard. However, they confront obstacles on their path, with one of them being a dragon.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 10 may see Ryza taking the initiative and follow Empell and Lila to the forest

Release timings and streaming details

As mentioned above, Atelier Ryza anime episode 10, titled Chasing Down the Hunting Party, is going to stick to the original schedule and release next week, which means it will come out on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 12 am JST, on BS11, Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other Japanese networks. The episode will be available on TV Aichi, AT-X, and other syndications.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 10 will also be available to watch globally. Fans can catch the next episode of the anime on the Crunchyroll platform and Aniplus Asia. Intrestingly, Crunchyroll will simulcast the anime as part of its Summer 2023 lineup.

The release date and timings of Atelier Ryza anime episode 10, which are based on the varying timezones, are mentioned as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 2, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 2, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 2, 11 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 2, 4 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, September 2, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 2, 8:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, September 2, 12 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, September 3, 12:30 am

A short summary of Atelier Ryza anime episode 9

The much-anticipated episode of Atelier Ryza anime saw the budding Alchemist, Stout Reisalin, and her friends receiving their final test from Klaudia's father, Mr. Valentz, which involved them heading toward the fork in the north, and returning faster than their competitor, Bos and Lumbar.

Agatha added that upon reaching the destination, the groups would find a message written on the door of a hut. The competitors had to write down the third message and then return. However, the test wasn't simple because they had to tackle monsters along the way. Nonetheless, Ryza and her friends were up for the challenge.

A still from the episode (Image via Lidenfilms)

Although the test wasn't easy, as the alchemist and her friends met plenty of obstacles along their way, they were able to make it to the destination and overtook Bos and Lumbar eventually. While returning, they heard sounds of explosion and found out that Bos and his friend had been attacked by a vicious Dragon.

Ryza and her friends tried their best to fend off the Dragon's wrath. By a stroke of luck, they were able to survive and rescue Bos and Lumbar. Following this, Mr. Valentz commended Ryza's efforts and told her that she and her friends were able to pass the test.

A still from the episode (Image via Lidenfilms)

However, the rumors of the dragon spread like wildfire, with many people shutting themselves in their houses. This incident also jeopardized trading with the neighboring town. Back at the infirmary, Bos and Lumbar woke up and heard that they were saved by Ryza.

On the other hand, Ryza wanted to solve the issue regarding the Dragon. She asked Empell if she could try making a powerful version of her bombs. The budding alchemist wanted to be ready to save everyone in case the dragon appeared once again on the Island.

Empell and Lila (Image via Lidenfilms)

Meanwhile, Tao informed Empell about a strange stone he saw while battling the dragon. Upon hearing Tao's description of the stone, Empell discovered that it was a device that was usually paired with a wizard who issued command.

The episode ended with Lila and Empell heading toward the forest as they found the traces of the crystal monster. They were of the opinion that perhaps defeating the monster would cause the dragon to leave.

What to expect in Atelier Ryza anime episode 10

Atelier Ryza anime episode 10 title preview (Image via Lidenfilms)

With the danger of the dragon looming large on the lives of the common folks of Kurken Island, it's up to Ryza and her gang to do something about it. Although Empell and Lila have gone to the forest to find the solution, the curious alchemist, Ryza, won't sit idle. Thus, fans will see what would happen next in Atelier Ryza anime episode 10.

