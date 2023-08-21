Atelier Ryza anime episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Atelier Ryza anime episode 9 will be released on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12 A.M. JST, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated networks in Japan. The episode will also be available for the international audience to watch on Aniplus Asia and Crunchyroll.

The previous episode of Atelier Ryza's anime focused on Ryza and her friends going through the second test given by Klaudia's father, Mr. Valentz Lubart. Ryza could rise up to the occasion and use the power of her Alchemy to pass the test.

The highlight of the episode was Ryza's growth as an alchemist. She demonstrated alchemy in front of the villagers and earned their respect. The episode also illustrated the fascinating lore of Kurken Island with all its romanticism.

So, fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next in Atelier Ryza anime episode 9.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoiler about Atelier Ryza episode 8.

Atelier Ryza anime episode 9 is titled The Final Test

To reiterate, Atelier Ryza anime episode 9 will follow the original schedule and release on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12 am JST, on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other affiliated Japanese channels in Japan. Furthermore, the episode will also be broadcast on TV Aichi, AT-X, and other networks.

The global fans won't be deprived of the fun because Atelier Ryza anime episode 9 will also be available for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia. Notably, Atelier Ryza anime is part of the Crunchyroll Summer 2023 lineup and many other anime titles.

The highly-anticipated Atelier Ryza anime episode 9 release date and times according to varying timezones are given below:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, 11 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, August 26, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, 8:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, 5 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, August 26, 11 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, August 27, 12:30 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 26, 12 pm

A brief recap of Atelier Ryza anime episode 8

The episode starts with Ryza's friends, Lent, Tao, and Klaudia, visiting her house to inform them of the new task Mr. Valentz has planned for them. The group then arrived at the destination, and Ryza was surprised to see Agatha and Mr. Moritz accompanying Mr. Valentz.

Klaudia's father then informed Ryza that she had to clear an area filled with junk left by an old building with the power of her Alchemy. Moritz wanted the task to be completed within ten days. Although Agatha wasn't sure how Ryza could pull it off, the curious Alchemist was confident she could do it within a week.

Ryza and Empell (Image via Lidenfilms)

Ryza later informed her friends that she wanted to synthesize bombs to clear the rubbles. However, her friends told her that it would have been dangerous to set off bombs in that area.

Ryza was then handed over a book filled with advanced alchemy recipes. Going through this book gave her the idea of creating bombs that could clear the rubble without making a mess.

Ryza passes the second test (Image via Lidenfilms)

After a lot of trials Ryza successfully synthesized the perfect bombs required for the task and cleared the second test in front of a huge crowd of villagers. The Alchemist's efforts impressed Mr. Valentz, Agatha, Moritz, and everyone.

Mr. Valentz also mentioned that the group still had a final test left. Klaudia wondered whether her father, Valentz, had set up the second task so that people could recognize the talent of Ryza. Later, Ryza bumped into Agatha, who asked if she could fix her ornament.

Ryza and Agatha (Image via Lidenfilms)

The narrative of Ryza's incredible feat was widespread among the villagers, and many wondered whether the Alchemist and her group could also solve their issues.

Later in the episode, Ryza meets Agatha and hands her the ornament she fixed with alchemy. Agatha then attached the ornament to her sword and told Ryza that she was an esquire, or in other words, a knight that hadn't been appointed.

Agatha as seen in the anime (Image via Lidenfilms)

Despite passing the test to become a knight, Agatha chose to remain the guardian of Kurken Island. Even though Ryza believed that living in the Royal Capital as a knight would have been better for Agatha, the island was more than a home to the esquire.

She liked it better than the cramped life at the Royal Capital. The episode ended with the ever-curious alchemist, Ryza, asking Agatha about her life in the Capital.

What to expect in Atelier Ryza anime episode 9

Atelier Ryza anime episode 9 title (Image via Lidenfilms)

Atelier Ryza anime episode 9 will see the group going through the third and final test given by Mr. Valentz. Ryza's spirits would be high following the successful second test that garnered her appreciation from everyone in the village. As a result, she would be more than willing to take on the final test.

It remains to be seen what sort of things Ryza would synthesize in Atelier Ryza anime episode 9 with the power of her alchemy. Moreover, the episode should also provide scope for other characters to demonstrate their abilities.

