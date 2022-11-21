Attack on Titan creator bids farewell to fans with tearful eyes and a saddening message

Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama recently announced that he would be attending Anime NYC 2022, requesting fans to be kind in their opinions and criticism in a special message tweeted by Kodansha USA. At the convention, Isayama not only won fans’ hearts but was also driven to tears by the support and appreciation shown by international fans.

After Isayama’s initial pleading message and his take on the controversial ending to Attack on Titan was shared all over the internet, fans were delighted by the welcome the mangaka received at Anime NYC, while simultaneously saddened by the creator’s uncertainty.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan anime.

Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama attends Anime NYC 2022 and discusses the end of the series

Isayama shared his doubts about the ending to Attack on Titan

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Attack on Titan Mangaka Hajime Isayama Message to Fans at Anime NYC Attack on Titan Mangaka Hajime Isayama Message to Fans at Anime NYC https://t.co/IiDKf6RrOC

Hajime Isayama attended Anime NYC 2022, appearing as a special guest during the Attack on Titan panel at the convention. The mangaka’s initial apprehension regarding fans’ criticism proved to be unfounded as he was welcomed onstage with deafening applause from the crowd.

The audiences’ support brought tears to Isayama’s eyes as he admitted that he had struggled with the series' ending for a long time, remaining uncertain about how he had opted to conclude the story. He confessed that the relentless support shown by fans at the event had finally helped him feel better and was more assured that he had not made a mistake with how he ended the series.

How fans reacted

Calamitous Cupcake @Disaster_Bat @shonenleaks The ending was still good, it was just heavily contrasted by the rest of the series being *great*. People who say it's naive or tacky must have missed the final few panels. The cycle of violence will continue, until we turn it into a cycle of forgiveness @shonenleaks The ending was still good, it was just heavily contrasted by the rest of the series being *great*. People who say it's naive or tacky must have missed the final few panels. The cycle of violence will continue, until we turn it into a cycle of forgiveness

Attack on Titan fans flooded Twitter in support of the mangaka, expressing their appreciation for the beloved series. Many manga readers admitted that they did not like the ending but enjoyed the series as a whole immensely.

Others declared that it was wrong for fans to be hateful towards Isayama simply because the ending hadn’t matched their predictions and expectations. They suggested that the series might have faced criticism regardless of how Isayama had chosen to end it.

LumRanmaYasha @ ANYC @LumRanmaYasha But also because the anime portrayed Eren as so heroic, in order to convince readers Eren isn’t a good guy, he had to steer the story’s direction in the way that he did. He apologies to the crowd if he didn’t stick the landing. But also because the anime portrayed Eren as so heroic, in order to convince readers Eren isn’t a good guy, he had to steer the story’s direction in the way that he did. He apologies to the crowd if he didn’t stick the landing.

Some fans pointed out that Wit Studio portrayed Eren so heroically in the anime that Isayama was forced to take drastic measures to point out that Eren was by no means a hero.

Some Twitter users called fans out for their continued support towards Isayama and insisted that the ending had ruined Attack on Titan, while more forgiving users seemed content with the mangaka apologizing since not much else can be done at this point. But almost everyone seemed indignant that Isayama had to apologize for giving form to his vision for the series.

Jack @KinKuroi @shonenleaks Whether you loved or hated how the series ended, we can all collectively agree that hating on or harassing the author is never acceptable. So to hear that he didn't receive such negativity and was shown a lot of love instead is just great to hear. @shonenleaks Whether you loved or hated how the series ended, we can all collectively agree that hating on or harassing the author is never acceptable. So to hear that he didn't receive such negativity and was shown a lot of love instead is just great to hear.

Isayama’s plans for the future

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki 【Hajime Isayama at Anime NYC】



Hajime Isayama shares he currently has no plans on starting a new manga series. 【Hajime Isayama at Anime NYC】Hajime Isayama shares he currently has no plans on starting a new manga series. https://t.co/LPHFXdf58F

Hajime Isayama also revealed at the convention that he has no plans to start a new manga series at the moment. The announcement was met with mixed reactions, with some worrying that they might never get another story written by the mangaka, while others agreed that it was a good decision, convinced that Isayama would not be able to top his own magnum opus anyway.

Others stated that Isayama deserved a much-needed break after writing the legendary series, especially with the controversy he was forced to deal with after completing the manga in 2021.

caitlin @caitlin60740309 @AoTWiki good he should really rest for now he worked so hard and gave us an incredible story :,D @AoTWiki good he should really rest for now he worked so hard and gave us an incredible story :,D

Many fans opted to look for a silver lining in the announcement, pointing out that the mangaka had not specified that he would never begin another series at all, hoping that he would simply be on a break rather than retiring from the industry permanently.

It is difficult to determine whether Isayama’s decision was purely a creative one, or if it was influenced by the negative feedback he had received regarding the ending of Attack on Titan. But fans seem to be on the mangaka's side regardless of whatever decision he makes.

