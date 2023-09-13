Attack on Titan and Death Note fans start another fight over their main characters (and no one would guess why)

Attack on Titan and Death Note are probably two of the best anime series in the anime industry, with the protagonists attempting to make the world a better place by posing themselves as a villain. The storylines and plot twists these two series follow distinguish them even among the best series.

With a large fanbase in the otaku community, these series have a lot of fan-related content, such as memes, analyses of recent episodes, discussions of opposing viewpoints, etc. It is, therefore, common for one subculture of anime fans to critique other franchises.

On September 12, 2023, a user on the social media platform X (also known as Twitter) posted a comparison of the main characters from Attack on Titan and Death Note to see which one died in a more pathetic way. As soon as the post was made, fans had a heated discussion.

Fans argue over who died in a more pathetic way: Eren from Attack on Titan or Light from Death Note

The entire debate began on September 12, 2023, when @CDJLuffy on X uploaded a post comparing Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager and Death Note's Light Yagami to determine which of the main characters died in a more pathetic way.

One image from the post featured the final scene from Death Note, in which Light pleaded for his life as Ryuk wrote his name on the Death Note. The second image was taken from a scene in Attack on Titan manga where Eren and Armin Arlert talked about Mikasa's feelings for the former and how Eren wished Mikasa would continue to feel that way even after he was dead.

As soon as the post went up, it attracted a lot of comments and responses from fans, which in turn sparked a contentious debate among fans of both anime series. While many fans believed Eren's death was pathetic, not everyone shared this opinion and instead opined that Light died in a more pathetic way. One user even stated that Light only needed to wait five minutes, and he would have won.

The post's admin @CDJLuffy expressed support for Eren by saying that he should be respected for pulling the serious act in front of his friends. He said that Eren had no reason to act like that in the end. Another user commented at least Eren was real in front of Armin.

Another user, however, asserted that it was Light because, unlike Eren, he had been portrayed throughout the entire series as having a superiority complex. One user noted that it was Eren as he was also responsible for the best plot twist in Attack on Titan as he suddenly developed feelings for Mikasa, making it seem like this was a romance manga from the start.

Several other Death Note and Attack on Titan fans used the heated debate to support one of the characters but stuck to their original positions for the most part.

Since each side is adamant about how much better the main characters and the series are than the other, the debate between Attack on Titan and Death Note supporters is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.

While many Attack on Titan viewers argue that Light died in a more pathetic manner because he begged for his life, some fans argue that Eren died more pathetically because he killed innocent people, while Light only killed criminals. One user even created a poll in the comments section, with many agreeing that Eren died in a more pathetic way.

Since the debate is still in its early stages, the outcomes will be clear once more responses are received. Until then, fans can enjoy the peak fiction by watching both series.

