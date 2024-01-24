Attack on Titan: Does Falco end up with Gabi in the series? Explained

The Attack on Titan series is infamous for the sheer number of deaths in the series. It’s quite hard for fans to get attached to characters because, more often than not, they die and very few remain. Towards the end of the series, two notable characters who managed to stay alive after the rumbling were Gabi and Falco.

Fans who haven’t completed the series were quite worried about these characters and seem to have one question in mind: does Falco end up with Gabi in the Attack on Titan series? Yes, Falco likely ends up with Gabi in the Attack on Titan series, but the source material and the anime adaptation do not give an explanation for this.

However, observing certain events in the manga and anime series certainly shows the possibility of the two characters being involved in a romantic relationship.

Why we have reason to believe that Falco and Gabi end up together in Attack on Titan

It is no surprise that Falco was romantically interested in Gabi when the two characters were first introduced. There were plenty of moments where Falco showed his feelings towards Gabi. He even confessed to Gabi and let out everything, only because he thought he was fated to die.

When he explained the reason for his enrollment, Gabi was quite flustered. She didn’t know how to react to the fact that Falco only wanted to become the inheritor of the Armored Titan because he wanted her to live a long life.

Becoming a Titan shifter would only allow them to live for 25 years. He wanted Gabi to live a long and happy life, and one day he hoped to marry her too.

But Gabi’s reaction was rather animated and didn’t outright reject him. Instead, she distracted herself with the task at hand. However, the final chapter gave fans a glimpse of all the survivors of the Rumbling.

Among the numerous survivors were Gabi and Falco. In the concluding chapter of the Attack on Titan series, we could see Gabi and Falco with Levi Ackerman, who was in a wheelchair. While it wasn’t clearly mentioned that the two were romantically involved, fans have reason to believe that this could be the case.

Gabi also stated that Falco was someone special to her, and given everything that was happening at that time, Gabi didn’t have much time to think about her personal life when millions of lives were at stake.

Falco and Gabi survived the Rumbling (Image via Shueisha/Hajime Isayama)

However, after everything that happened, she and Falco made it out alive. This would have given them plenty of time to work things out and understand how they really felt about each other.

If they acted on their feelings, which were displayed before and during the rumbling, there is a high possibility that Falco ended up with Gabi towards the end.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, it is important to note that the Attack on Titan manga didn’t explicitly mention that Falco ended up with Gabi. However, it is highly likely that the two are romantically involved after surviving the rumbling.

With Titans no longer being a threat, the two would have had enough time to tell each other about their feelings and eventually become involved in a romantic relationship.

