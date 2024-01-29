Attack on Titan fan's creation of Shiganshina district in Palworld game has everyone stunned

Attack on Titan was arguably one of the most influential anime series in recent times. People still continue to discuss the series and find ways to create fan art. While most fan art and content creation takes place in the form of illustrations and cosplay, there is one unique example that has taken Reddit by storm.

A Palworld player managed to create the Shiganshina district in this game. Palworld is an open-world game with action-adventure elements. This game comprises mythical creatures referred to as Pals. In the game, players can compete with each other by battling them and attempting to capture the opponent’s base.

In this game, one particular player spent 2 whole days recreating the Shiganshina district from the Attack on Titan series. This is an important area in the anime since this was where Eren and his parents resided during the earlier parts of the story. This article will take a look at how the Attack on Titan fanbase reacted to the Shiganshina district being built in the Palworld game.

Palworld gamer recreates Shiganshina from Attack on Titan and fans have gone berserk on Reddit

A Reddit user u/TryAgainBestie took to the forum to upload their build of Shiganshina. Fans were absolutely flabbergasted by the sheer detail of the build. Many said that it isn’t easy to build such structures in Palworld and others acknowledged the same. They were quite impressed by what the user did in the game.

The user also stated that they took two whole days to make the base which resembled Shiganshina from the Attack on Titan series. The entire fanbase spammed the comments section with plenty of praise for the builder.

Fans react to the Shiganshina District build on Palsworld (Screengrab via Reddit)

A different set of Attack on Titan fans also commented on this post and they simply couldn’t figure out why the builder decided to recreate the Shiganshina district. One common complaint that most players in Palworld seem to have is the construction of a roof while creating their base. The person who uploaded the original post also mentioned that they created a tutorial for this, which would aid other players in creating their bases.

Fans digress and bring in Eren's mother into the conversation (Screengrab via Reddit)

Following this, a rather odd conversation cropped up in the comments section. One Attack on Titan fan in particular wanted to know where Eren’s house was. The person who posted the image indicated its position.

Meanwhile, other fans stated strange things about Eren’s mother and how she was consumed by the anime and manga series. This was a clear indication of anime fans going on some of the weirdest tangents in the comments section of a post.

Final Thoughts

The sheer intricacy of the build is commendable and this person deserves every bit of appreciation that they receive from the Attack on Titan fanbase. Furthermore, it is quite endearing to see that they also uploaded a tutorial that will help fans improve their bases.

Their ability to share knowledge instead of gatekeeping speaks to great lengths about how they are as a person. It will be interesting to see other anime-inspired constructions in Palworld and how players pay homage to some of their favorite anime and manga series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.