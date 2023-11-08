Attack on Titan fans bawl over Eren's life coming full circle with Mikasa

Attack on Titan fans are still trying to process the fact that their favorite anime and manga series has finally come to an end. The decade-long saga ended with Eren Jaeger finally being killed, after managing to wipe out nearly 80 percent of the human population. However, his intentions of saving the Eldian people and making his friends look like heroes was revealed in the anime.

Despite the heinous crimes that Eren committed, he had his reasons for everything that he did. In fact, fans were quite emotional when they saw him open up to Armin. Eren opened up about how he loved Mikasa Ackerman with everything he had. While he had the opportunity to live a quiet life with the woman he loved, he knew that the fate of humanity rested on his shoulders.

Thus, Attack on Titan fans were quite emotional when they realized that Eren’s life came full circle. The first person he saw when his eyes opened and the last person he saw while he died was the same, who loved him dearly, just as much as he did. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions on the same.

Attack on Titan fans shed tears over Eren’s life as it began and ended with the woman he loved

One of the first-ever frames of the Attack on Titan series started with a point-of-view shot of Eren opening his eyes and seeing Mikasa Ackerman. The two were extremely close since they were kids.

They even enlisted themselves in the Scout Regiment, in the hopes of killing every single titan that existed. She was always by his side and helped him in any way she could. It was quite clear that she loved him dearly. Eren showed his affection towards Mikasa on a few occasions, but it wasn’t until the end of the show that fans realized just how much Mikasa meant to him.

Eren Jaeger was portrayed as a madman, who was willing to do literally anything to achieve his dream of true freedom. He even initiated the Rumbling, which killed nearly 80 percent of the population.

However, Hajime Isayama did a brilliant job of showcasing his true feelings at the very end, which humanized him. The author and illustrator’s visualization was beautiful in the way Eren’s death was animated. Moments before he was decapitated by Mikasa, we could see a reflection of her image in his eyes.

Naturally, the fanbase became extremely emotional when they watched this scene. They watched Eren and Mikasa grow up and go through some of the toughest times together. While the two were united until the very end, it was heartbreaking for fans to witness Mikasa carry out Eren’s execution. She loved him so much that she even kissed his decapitated head.

Attack on Titan fans share their opinions on the love that Eren and Mikasa had for each other

Fans found their love to be incredibly beautiful yet tragic. At every juncture, they chose to carry out their duties despite having feelings for each other. After witnessing the events that transpired in the anime and manga series, it’s easy to forget that Eren was just 19 years old.

The conclusion was a poetic end not just to the overall storyline, but also to the love story involving Eren and Mikasa. Fans are still recovering from the way the story ended. However, one thing is for certain, and that is, fans appreciate Hajime Isayama for creating a rollercoaster of a saga everyone cherished and loved until the very end.

