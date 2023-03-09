The latest news of the Fortnite and Attack on Titan collaboration has seemingly divided the fanbase for author and illustrator Hajime Isayama’s original manga series. While some are incredibly excited over the latest anime/manga collaboration with the smash-hit battle royale video game, others are expressing discontent over Eren’s arrival.

Attack on Titan’s collaboration with Fortnite is hardly the first anime/manga collaboration to create such strife among fans. The Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and My Hero Academia collaborations all previously resulted in various reactions and responses to the collaboration’s existence.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down fans’ reactions to the news, as well as recaps exactly what the Fortnite and Attack on Titan collaboration will consist of.

Attack on Titan’s arrival to Fortnite is unsurprisingly eliciting either pure joy or utter despair from series fans

Fan reaction

Unsurprisingly, the Fortnite and Attack on Titan collaboration will include an Eren Yeager skin. He’s set to be unlocked as the Secret/Bonus Skin of the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass for the game. A Battle Pass is a one-time purchase that allows players to unlock exclusive rewards via leveling up in-game, completing specific objectives, and other means.

Alongside the Eren Yeager skin, fans can unlock a Scout Regiment Salute Emote, a Crossed Swords Banner Icon, an Ice First Pickaxe, and an Angry Eren Animated Emoticon. There will also be a series-themed Weapon Wrap, but no specific information is currently available on what this weapon wrap will feature or look like.

Melia 🌸📶 @Meliarinanami still in denial that eren yeager in fortnite is real still in denial that eren yeager in fortnite is real

The Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass will also feature Page 2 of series-themed cosmetics, the vast majority of which are currently a mystery. One popular guess on what one of the unrevealed items may be is a mid-season variant for the Eren Yeager Skin, which will depict him in his Attack Titan form.

There may be additional characters and cosmetics coming to the game, but this is unconfirmed as of this article’s writing. Popular characters whom fans can expect to come to the game in additional releases include Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Levi Ackerman, and the Armored Titan.

Johnny @JohnnySpittin Me after seeing eren hit the griddy with goku and naruto in fortnite Me after seeing eren hit the griddy with goku and naruto in fortnite https://t.co/MbdgBTFnKZ

A usable item/weapon coming to the game as a result of the Attack on Titan collaboration will be the series’ iconic Omni-directional mobility (OME) gear. It will come to the game as a Mythic Utility Item, and will most likely function like the Grapple Glove and Spider-Man’s Web Shooters.

Players will likely be able to use the item to traverse the Island in a swinging manner similar to the series’ fighters.

Fans are seemingly split down the middle regarding the collaboration and Eren’s arrival to Fortnite. It’s an interestingly dichotomous reaction, made even more intriguing by the emotional extremes fans are reacting with.

ً @Suky_bro @babiemanguo COME ON REALLY NOW THEY REALLY GONNA PUT EREN IN FORTNITE @babiemanguo COME ON REALLY NOW THEY REALLY GONNA PUT EREN IN FORTNITE https://t.co/t0v37PmLjr

While such divisions have occurred with past anime/manga collaborations, the emotional extremity of Attack on Titan fans’ reactions is indeed unique. This speaks to the intensity of the series’ fanbase, reputed for their intense love or hatred of Hajime Isayama’s series depending on what aspects of it they’re discussing.

