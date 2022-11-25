10 best Fortnite collaborations as of 2022

Epic Games has given its all to create a magnanimous Fortnite Metaverse. Countless collaborations have made their way into the game and added to the depth of content. The game's creators have confirmed that players can expect more collaborations.

Looking back at all the Fortnite collaborations of the last five years, some have stood out, while others were immediately forgotten. Few players are still waiting for certain cosmetics to return so they can line up their lockers with prized possessions. Collaborations are an exciting way for developers to launch limited-time merchandise.

So far, Fortnite has partnered with numerous major franchises

10) League of Legends

A collaboration between the two popular games was difficult to imagine. However, Epic Games made it possible for Vi and Jinx from Arcane, the League of Legends show on Netflix, to arrive on the island.

LoL is unarguably one of the most played multiplayer games. Vi and Jinx are also two of the most popular characters in the game. The Arcane Vi and Jinx set in Fortnite cost 1,800 V-Bucks each in the Item Shop.

9) Stranger Things

Another popular Netflix collaboration arrived when Demigorgon and Chief Hopper stepped on the island. Players love to see characters from the popular show and have been waiting for the skins to arrive in the Item Shop for over 1100 days.

The entire Stranger Things Fortnite set cost 3,200 V-Bucks, but many players purchased the skins regardless of the hefty price. With a new Stranger Things season on the horizon, players can expect to see these or some new skins in the Item Shop soon.

8) Rick and Morty

The adult cartoon show Rick and Morty has a lot of fans worldwide. So when Grandpa Rick and Mecha Morty helped Dr. Slone save the island from the threat against The Last Reality, it soon became one of the most memorable Fortnite collaborations.

Rick was part of the Battle Pass, and the Mecha Morty bundle was available in the Item Shop for 2,200 V-Bucks. Players loved the collab so much that Epic Games released the Meeseeks skin.

7) Marshmello

Popular music artist Marshmello was one of the first big Fortnite collabs and one of the first in-game concerts. The concert's success inspired many players to buy the Marshmello skin in the Item Shop.

The Marshmello bundle last appeared in the Shop 255 days ago and cost 2,300 V-Bucks. It also comes with the Toasted Marshmello outfit style, and both styles react by lighting up when music is nearby.

6) Street Fighter

Gaming Legends Series includes some of the most popular collaborations, such as the Street Fighter skins. The set contains six characters from the popular combat game, but every player will agree that Chun-Li is the best.

The original Ryu and Chun-Li bundle cost 2,200 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. The Sakura & Blanka bundle and the Guile & Cammy also have the same price. These characters also come with many exciting Street Fighter-themed cosmetics and outfit styles.

5) Ariana Grande

The Rift Tour concert by Ariana Grade was undoubtedly one of the best in-game concerts. Players thoroughly enjoyed the live event and also loved the Ariana Grande skin. The popular collab also featured the Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin, which cost 2,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

There are reports that Ariana Grande wants to collaborate with the game again. Therefore, players can expect to see yet another Ariana Grande concert soon.

4) Travis Scott

Travis Scott recently became a controversial icon, but his skin remains one of the most-coveted in the game. The Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical Tour concert will undoubtedly go down in history as the most-loved live event in the game.

The Travis Scott collaboration was so popular that it remains the second most wish-listed skin in the game. Players would love to see the skin arrive in the Item Shop. Unfortunately, it seems like, after the recent controversy, the skin is unlikely to make a return.

3) Star Wars

Characters from the Star Wars universe are always a favorite among players. Due to the popularity of the sci-fi franchise, the game has had multiple Star Wars collaborations. From Mandalorian and Darth Vader to Han Solo and Leia, all the popular characters from the franchise are also available in the game.

Loopers can never get enough of Star Wars in the game. Every year around May 4, the Battle Royale game has a 'May 4' event to celebrate the franchise. This also includes the Light Saber mythic weapon that players love.

2) DC

Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn, and Black Adam are just a few names from one of the biggest comic universes. Characters from the DC multiverse have made several appearances in the Battle Royale game. DC also released a special edition comic in collaboration with Fortnite.

DC has about 21 skins in the Battle Royale game, one of the largest contributors of collab skins. Epic Games hasn't favored DC in the last couple of seasons as the collaborations have slowed. However, fans would love to see more DC skins in the game.

1) Marvel

The Marvel x Fortnite collaboration is unarguably the best one so far. As of 2022, there are 49 Marvel skins in the game, and many more keep pouring in. Almost the entirety of the Avengers, as well as other Marvel characters, have appeared in the Battle Royale game as skins.

Much of the game's lore is heavily borrowed from the Marvel Multiverse. This has also inspired a series of Marvel Zero Point comics, as many Fortnite characters have also been featured in the popular comics.

