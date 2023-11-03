Attack on Titan finale leak confirms that Mappa made Eren's lowest moment even worse

Attack on Titan is finally getting its ending on the anime this Saturday, and while the excitement is over the top, recent leaks regarding Eren's conclusion have shocked a lot of fans. Most anime and manga fans know that Hajime Isayama's original ending was poorly received, even going as far as being considered one of the worst in the medium's history, and part of that includes Eren's final moments.

There is one panel in particular from the Attack on Titan manga that a lot of people expected to be cut in the anime adaptation by MAPPA, but recent leaks have proven that isn't the case. However, it's also worth pointing out that this doesn't mean the story is going to be exactly the same; it only means that particular moment with Armin was adapted.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan leaks show one of Eren's most pathetic moments in the series

A lot of Attack on Titan fans are expecting that the anime's finale, which is coming out this weekend, will revamp the conclusion that author Hajime Isayama made in the manga. Some critics have argued that the ending had some major plotholes and inconsistencies with the main cast's characterization, which was further emphasized with the protagonist, Eren.

Eren was the main driving force of the series' plot and had gone through a lot of evolution, even going as far as attempting genocide on the human race, which made his final moments with Armin all the more perplexing. The infamous panel of him on the floor saying he always loved Mikasa and didn't want her to be with any other man was something that no one saw coming and hurt his characterization.

While it is true that Mikasa always had feelings for Eren, the latter didn't and only viewed her as a friend, at best. Therefore, this sudden change was illogical given what had been shown in the story until that point. However, there have been speculations and fan theories that Isayama had been pushed to do that twist to please the fans who had been shipping Eren and Mikasa.

Be that as it may, the leaks of the finale have shown that the anime did adapt that moment and seems to have it even worse, considering Eren's expression and mannerisms.

The validity of changing the ending

There is an argument to be made that the Attack on Titan ending should be changed, and Isayama seems to agree with that notion since he has been involved with the finale. The mangaka even went as far as apologizing to the MAPPA staff for what he regarded as putting them to do extra work to iron out some details. And tomorrow, everybody will see if those changes work or not.

Considering that the original ending wasn't liked by the vast majority of fans all over the world, an attempt to make it better is more than welcome. Of course, the results are still to be seen, but if it fixes major plotholes and manages to make Eren's final moments all the more compelling to the fandom, then everybody wins with that.

Final thoughts

Attack on Titan's now legendary anime is concluding tomorrow, and, hopefully, the fans will get the conclusion they deserve. It has been a captivating series that has amazed the world and even left an imprint on the anime and manga industries as a whole.

