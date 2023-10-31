Attack on Titan finale showcases Eren's final moments (and fans can't keep calm)

The much anticipated ending of the widely beloved manga and anime series, Attack on Titan, has left fans eagerly waiting for a gratifying resolution. Emotions have been running high as the story unfolds, finally revealing the fate of Eren Yeager, the protagonist of the series.

In a preview released on October 28, 2023, fans caught a glimpse of Eren's final moments and his heartfelt encounter with Mikasa. The series has garnered a devoted following over time, and fans were keen to find out how Eren's journey would unfold. As spoilers circulate and reactions pour in, it is evident that this finale will leave a lasting impact on the fanbase.

Attack On Titan fans in tears over Eren's final moments, as he sees Mikasa

As fans approach the Attack on Titan finale, they will get to witness the confrontation between Eren and his comrades. Following the events from the manga, they would have a heartbreaking battle, which would reveal Eren's true intentions, that would shock both his friends and the devoted fans. In this moment, he shares his last encounter with Mikasa before she decapacitates him.

In fact, the intense scene depicted in the trailer showcases Eren taking his final breaths. The weight of emotions is palpable as he expresses his love for Mikasa before his death. He admits that he has always known about her affection towards him.

Thus, the news of Eren's impending death and his heartfelt farewell to Mikasa has stirred up a whirlwind of emotions among fans. Many readers are experiencing a wave of sadness over Erens fate, while others appreciate the beauty and tragedy in his final moments.

Eren's character development throughout the series has made this ultimate sacrifice more impactful. Fans have taken to social media platforms to engage in discussions and delve into the significance of Eren's character arc and the weight of these moments.

Release and watch details of the Attack on Titan finale

The Attack on Titan finale is set to air on television on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at midnight, JST. International viewers can expect to enjoy the episode during the day hours on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The excitement surrounding its release has reached a fever pitch, as fans eagerly await the conclusion of this epic series.

Although specific spoilers for the finale are scarce at the moment, fans can rest assured that it will indeed be released as scheduled. The airing time will differ, depending on time zones, with viewers from different regions tuning in at their respective times.

Popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu are expected to make the episode available for a wider audience. However, it is recommended that fans check listings and official sources for precise details regarding its availability, in different countries.

Final thoughts

The finale of Attack on Titan has truly captivated fans with its gripping storytelling and complex characters. As fans witness Eren's final moments, the emotional impact is incredibly profound for both readers and viewers alike.

This series has made a mark on the world of manga and anime, pushing boundaries and delving into deep themes. While fans may have differing opinions on Eren's fate, there is no denying the enduring legacy that Attack on Titan has created.

As we approach the conclusion of the series, fans eagerly anticipate the finale while cherishing all the memories and reflecting on this journey. The impact of Eren's character and his final moments will undoubtedly continue to be a subject of discussion and analysis within the fan community. Without a doubt, Attack on Titan has cemented its status as a classic, leaving an indelible imprint in its genre.

