Attack on Titan finale reveals episode length and release time

The official episode length and release time for the Attack on Titan finale were revealed on Friday, October 27, 2023, via the anime franchise’s official Twitter account and website. Per the latest news from these official sources, the anime series’ final installment is set to run for 85 minutes and will begin airing on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time.

Streaming information for Japan was also confirmed, with fans having plenty of options to view the Attack on Titan finale if they’re unable to catch the episode’s broadcast premiere. While international streaming information was not confirmed in this latest batch of news, it is presumed that both Hulu and Crunchyroll will stream the finale, considering their past offerings of the series.

The Attack on Titan finale marks the conclusion to the anime franchise’s eight-year-long journey, as well as the “final season’s” 3-year and four-part long journey. While the extension of the anime’s “final season” has been something of a meme in recent years, fans are truly saddened by the fact that the journey is over.

Attack on Titan finale set to premiere in Japan on the NHK channel on Sunday, November 5

As mentioned, the Attack on Titan finale will premiere in Japan on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time on the NHK General channel. The episode will run for 85 minutes, suggesting it will air in a two-hour time slot on Japanese broadcast television. For domestic viewers, the anime will also stream on the Lemino, d Anime Store, Netflix, TELASA, U-Next, Amazon Prime, DMM TV, and ABEMA services.

The upcoming release serves as the overall finale for the series and also the second half of a two-part finale release. The first part aired as a one-hour special on March 3 this year, streaming under the title Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1. The anime streamed on Crunchyroll and Hulu internationally with this title and first aired on Toonami on September 9. SiM returned to perform the new opening theme song, Under the Tree.

The anime’s final season first premiered on NHK in December 2020 and ran for 16 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles. Adult Swim’s Toonami block aired the anime starting in January 2021, with Funimation also streaming an English dubbed version in the same month.

The second part of the final season premiered with the anime’s 76th episode overall on the NHK General channel in January 2022 and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation once again streamed the second part as it aired in Japan.

