Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10: Release date, what to expect and more

Attack on Titan final season part 2 is moving rapidly towards its conclusion, with only three more episodes left to be aired. The series took a shocking turn with Eren taking control of the founding Titan and beginning the Rumbling to destroy all of humanity outside Paradis.

With the Wall Titans marching out of the island and no way to stop them, anime-only fans of the series have every reason to be extremely doubtful and apprehensive of what the future holds for the fate of humanity in the Attack on Titan universe.

When and where to watch Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 10

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 10, revealed to be titled “Traitor,” is being directed by Omine Teruyuki and written by Seko Hiroshi. The episode is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2022. The time of release for the episode worldwide are as follows:

Eastern Time: 3.45 PM

Central Time: 2.45 PM

Pacific Time: 12.45 PM

British Time: 8.45 PM

Central European Time: 9.45 PM

Indian Time: 2.15 AM (March 15)

Philippine Time: 4.45 AM (March 15)

Australian Central Standard Time: 6.15 AM (March 15)

Episode 10 will be available for viewing on NHK TV channel in Japan, and on Hulu and Funimation and Crunchyroll’s new combined library worldwide.

Episode 9 recap

Season 4 part 2 episode 9 had a tense but contemplative mood, and soon became a venue for confessions and revelations. While Jean and Magath get embroiled in a heated debate regarding justice and the struggle for existence, Yelena’s true identity as Marleyan comes to light.

She also pushes the discussion towards Marco’s death, leading to Reiner and Annie’s confession and the truth about how Marco died.

What to expect in episode 10

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 9 ended with Pieck scouting the area in her Cart Titan form and returning to inform them that the docks had been taken over by the Yeagerists, while in a different scene, Floch Forster is seen holding Kiyomi Azumabito hostage at gunpoint.

Episode 10 will likely show Mikasa, Armin, Jean and Connie being forced to fight against their former allies and be branded as “traitors.”

Eren has not been seen since episode 5, “From You, 2000 Years Ago,” when he turned into the Founding Titan. With everyone trying to figure out where Eren is leading the Titans, the protagonist turned anti-hero of the series might finally be seen in the upcoming episode.

