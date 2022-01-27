Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 4: Release date and time for all regions, where to watch, and more

The third episode of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 was perhaps the most rapidly moving episode in the series so far, and it almost gave fans whiplash as they tried to keep up.

Not only did it end on a cliff-hanger, episode 3 also introduced the World of the Paths properly, and left fans uncertain of Eren’s fate. Understandably, Episode 4 of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 is probably the most anticipated episode so far, and here is what we know about it.

When and where to watch episode 4 of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2

Episode 4 of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2, episode 79 overall, is titled "Memories of the Future (Mirai no Kioku)" and is directed by Kōki Aoshima. The episode is set to air on NHK General TV on Monday, January 31 at 12:05 AM JST.

The subtitled versions will be streamed a few hours after the NHK broadcast. Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 4 will be available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu on Sunday, January 30, at the following international times:

Eastern Time: 3:45 PM

Central Time: 2:45 PM

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM

British Time: 8:45 PM

Central European Time: 9:45 PM

Indian Time: 2:15 AM (January 31)

Philippine Time: 4:45 AM (January 31)

Australian Central Standard Time: 6:15 AM (January 31)

Recap of Episode 3

In Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3, Reiner inadvertently passed on his memories of Marcel to Porco while the latter tried to help him in his fight with Eren. While the survey corps tried to attack Piek and the Marleyans, Zeke Yeager emerged relatively unharmed from the bloodied body of the Beast Titan.

Seeing Eren’s predicament, Zeke used his scream to turn the compromised people into pure titans, despite Colt and Gabi informing him that even Falco had ingested some of his spinal fluid.

Falco’s pure titan attacked Reiner, trying to bite through his neck and eat him, but Porco offered himself up in order to save Reiner. Falco consumed Porco, while a horrified Gabi discovered Colt’s burnt body.

As Eren broke out of his Attack Titan form and started running towards Zeke, Gabi used Colt’s Anti-titan rifle to shoot Eren’s head clean off, the severed head landing in Zeke’s outstretched hand.

Eren wakes up in the World of the Paths, in front of the coordinate where all paths converge. He meets Zeke, who is chained to the soil by the first king’s vows to renounce war. They see the soul of Ymir Fritz the Founder, whom Zeke describes as a slave to her descendants.

Seeing Zeke chained, Eren refused to go with his euthanasia plan, but Ymir Fritz did not listen to his command. Breaking his shackles, Zeke explained that as a royal, only he has the right to command Ymir, and after knowing Eren’s true feelings, he put him in chains instead, forcibly touching their heads and seemingly acquiring the powers of the Founding Titan.

What to expect from Episode 4

Considering that Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 4 is titled “Memories of the Future”, Eren and Zeke might access the memories of future Titan Shifters, or past ones. Considering that Grisha was seen in the Memory Shards scene, and Frieda Reiss was there in PV, Eren might share the memories he received from their father with his brother. Perhaps even Ymir’s own memories will be shown in the episode.

Time is still stopped in the outside world, and as such Eren’s physical body is still in a state of suspension. No one has registered Eren’s death yet, and as such their reactions to his death will be apparent as soon as time starts moving. Mikasa's and Armin's reactions in particular would be very important.

Falco had consumed Porco, and he would be returning to his human form once again. It would be interesting to see how Falco deals with becoming a titan and what his Jaws Titan form is. Piek’s reaction to Porco’s death would also be interesting to see.

