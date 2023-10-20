Attack on Titan season 4 part 4: Everything we know so far

Attack on Titan season 4 Part 4, is one of the most anticipated anime shows this year. The series has garnered an impressive fanbase that is large in number and incredibly passionate about the anime and manga series. Given how the story is progressing, it is quite possible that Attack on Titan season part 4, will wrap up the decade-long saga. This is assuming that the animators at MAPPA adapt the manga chapters exactly as they are.

One month ago, the series released another trailer for the concluding season, revealing the release details for the same. Attack on Titan season 4 part 4 will be released on November 4, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Let’s take a look at the streaming details, leading staff, and the cast for the upcoming and final installment of the anime series.

Attack on Titan season 4, part 4 release details and trailer

As stated earlier, Attack on Titan season 4 part 4 will be released on November 4, 2023 at 12 am JST. According to the post uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter), the series will be broadcast on NHK General TV in Japan. Streaming giant, Crunchyroll, will be simulcasting the latest episodes after its broadcast in Japan.

Furthermore, the news released on the series’ official website also states that the final installment will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix as well. Fans will have to avail of the streaming platforms’ paid services in order to access the episodes as and when they release.

In the trailer shown above, fans get a glimpse of Ymir Fritz. She’s one of the most essential characters in the series and the first-ever human to obtain the powers of a titan. The trailer then cuts to Eren in his Founding Titan form. We also get a glimpse of the Armored Titan and the Jaw Titan. The trailer also briefly features characters like Mikasa Ackermann and Levi Ackermann among other deuteragonists.

The trailer once again showed Eren Jaeger in the Founding Titan form, also known as the Doomsday Titan. Towards the end of the trailer, the release date and time was revealed for Attack on Titan season 4, part 4.

Attack on Titan season 4, part 4 staff and cast

Staff

Director - Yuichiro Hayashi

Series Composition - Hiroshi Seko

Script - Hiroshi Seko

Music - Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto

Character Design- Tomohiro Kishi

Art Director - Kuniaki Nemoto

Chief Animation Director - Daisuke Niinuma, Manabu Akita, and Tomohiro Kishi

Sound Director- Masafumi Mima

Director of Photography - Shigeki Asakawa

Producer - Hitoshi Itō, Kensuke Tateishi, Makoto Kimura, Sei Matsumoto, Tetsuya Kinoshita, Toshihiro Maeda, and Yasuyuki Nishiya

Japanese Cast

Eren Jaeger - Yuuki Kaji

Armin Arlelt - Marina Inoue

Mikasa Ackermann - Yui Ishikawa

Gabi Braun - Ayane Sakura

Conny Springer - Hiro Shimono

Levi - Hiroshi Kamiya

Jean Kirschtein - Kisho Taniyama

Pieck Finger - Manami Numakura

Falco Grice - Natsuki Hanae

Reiner Braun - Yoshimasa Hosoya

Annie Leonhart - Yu Shimamura

Final Thoughts

It’s safe to say that the anticipation is palpable, and the entire fanbase is gearing up for one last ride. The decade-long saga is finally coming to an end and anime-only fans are anxious to see how it all turns out. Eren’s true plan and his real intentions will finally be revealed to the audience following the anime series.

Furthermore, some members of the anime and manga community have reason to believe that the anime could potentially have an original ending. However, that is speculative. Only time will tell whether or not the series will accurately adapt the manga or give the anime an original ending.

