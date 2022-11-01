Attack on Titan Special Event (2022): When & Where to watch

Towards the end of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, makers surprised fans with the announcement of an additional part to the series, i.e., Part 3, which would serve as the final conclusion to the series that began back in 2013 (anime).

In celebration of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece, a special event has been announced to generate hype for the ultimate end to the story. The Attack on Titan Final Season Special Event 2022 will take place on November 13, 2022, at Tokyo's Tachikawa Stage Garden.

The Attack on Titan manga was released on September 9, 2009, in the first-ever issue of Kodansha's monthly publication, Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine. 139 chapters and 34 volumes later, it drew to a close on April 9, 2021. The dystopian science fiction manga was one of Hajime Isayama's first and best-selling works of all time, selling around 110 million copies as of September 2022.

Soon after, in 2013, the manga received an anime adaptation credit to WIT Studio. Season 2 of the anime aired in 2017, which was followed by season 3. The third season was divided into two cours, the first airing in Summer 2018 and the second in April 2019.

Studio MAPPA later took charge and produced the fourth season, titled Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1. Released between December 2020 and March 2021, it spanned across a total of 16 episodes. Part 2 then came out in January 2021, and ended in March the same year at episode 87.

Everything that's happening at the Attack on Titan Special Event (2022)

As the release of the third installment of the Final Season nears, a special event will be held to celebrate the series so far.

The update arrived from the anime itself on its official website in Japan, which informed fans of the event. The official Twitter account also aired a promotional video with scenes from the current series with details about the event.

Attack on Titan Final Season SPECIAL EVENT 2022 will kick off on November 13, 2022, for a two-part event at Tokyo's Tachikawa Stage Garden. The event will have an orchestra concert featuring composer Kohta Yamamoto and the pair of ending-theme performers, Yuko Ando and Ai Higuchi. The first half of the event will take place in the afternoon.

The second half of the event will take place in the evening and is set to feature the anime's voice actor panel. The panel will consist of the whole team of voice actors who have been a major part of the show:

Yuki Kaji (Eren)

Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa)

Marina Inoue (Armin)

Kisho Taniyama (Jean)

Hiro Shimono (Connie)

Romi Park (Hange)

Ayane Sakura (Gabi)

Making an appearance once again at the talk event will be Yuko Ando and Ai Higuchi. The event will be moderated by TV announcer Chiaki Matsuzawa.

A new illustration was released for the Attack on Titan Final Season Special Event (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Unfortunately, the event will take place in Japan. Hence, travelling there might be the unlikeliest of options. However, there should be a virtual aspect to it, for viewers outside Japan.

Previously, Crunchyroll has been in charge of streaming such events. So, it is likely that they will do the same for this one. Fans are advised to regularly check the official Twitter accounts and other social media handles for updates.

