Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 2 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 2 will be released on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Japan, and subsequently, it will be made available for the international audience via Crunchyroll's streaming service. Since the release of episode 1, fans have been highly anticipating how the story will unfold.

The first episode kicked off the story and introduced the main characters to the audience. However, it didn't reveal much beyond preparing viewers for a new journey and presenting the main character, Yukito Yanagi. As the story proceeds, it will be captivating to see how he starts taking control of his hidden powers.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 2 will showcase Yukito Yanagi starting a new journey in his life at the Ayaka island

Broadcasting details and where to watch

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 2 is set to be released on July 9, 2023, in Japan. The series has been reported to follow a weekly airing schedule, with a new episode being released every Sunday.

After the episode gets released in Japan, it will be available worldwide via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, based on the viewer's location and time zone, the specific date and time of the international release may differ.

Hence, given below in the list details release schedule for Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 2 for different time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Pacific Time: 08:30 pm on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Philippines Standard Time: 11:30 am on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 09:00 am on Sunday, July 9, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Sunday, July 9, 2023

Central European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, July 9, 2023

Australian Capital Territory: 01:30 pm on Sunday, July 9, 2023

Eastern European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, July 9, 2023

A brief recap of episode 1

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 1 starts by showing a volcanic eruption in the Ayaka Islands, forcing young Yukito Yanagi and others to leave their homes. In the process of evacuation, they find themselves in a chaotic scene as people rush to catch boats that will transport them away from the danger. Despite the chaos, an announcer tells everyone that more boats are on their way.

Yukito and his companion Jingi appear during this situation, drawing the announcer's attention. When the announcer asks about Momoko San, Jingi states that she is in charge of the island's evacuation. He goes on to say that Momoko told them to board the ferry first. Yukito agrees to board when the announcer urges them to do so, recognizing the seriousness of the situation.

Later, viewers witness Yukito, now a grownup, living alone as an orphan on the mainland. He graduates from school, and a young guy claiming to know his father takes him back to Ayaka Island, where he starts to see strange supernatural occurrences happening around him. The first episode establishes the tone for the series by providing a brief overview of how everything began and then introducing significant characters.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 2 is sure to proceed the story. Episode 2 is anticipated to dive deeper into the plot and begin exploring the mysteries of Ayaka Island.

Fans can even expect to get introduced to new characters and find Yukito exploring his own hidden powers while exploring his past; he might as well start training with Jingi and start remembering the childhood memories that he has lost.

