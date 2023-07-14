Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 3 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 3 is set to be released on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Japan. It will be made available to international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service. Fans of the series are curious to see how the protagonist handles the new problems that lie ahead in the forthcoming episode.

With two episodes now successfully aired, Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds is starting to gain momentum. As the plot progresses, it is expected to become even more captivating.

Now that Yukito Yanagi, the narrative's main character, has arrived on the mystical island of Ayaka, joined by a new companion, the story will move forward, diving into the mysteries of the island while exploring their own past and purpose.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 3 will introduce a new character to the series

Broadcasting details and where to watch

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 3, titled Those Two Have a Lot of Issues, is scheduled to be out on July 16, 2023, in Japan. The series has been reported to follow a weekly airing schedule, with a new episode being released every Sunday.

After the episode gets released in Japan, it will be available worldwide via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, based on the viewer's location and time zone, the specific date and time of the international release may differ.

Hence, given below is the release schedule for Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 3 for different time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Pacific Time: 08:30 pm on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Philippines Standard Time: 11:30 am on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 09:00 am on Sunday, July 16, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Sunday, July 16, 2023

Central European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, July 16, 2023

Australian Capital Territory: 01:30 pm on Sunday, July 16, 2023

Eastern European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, July 16, 2023

A brief recap of episode 2

A glimpse of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 2 (Image via Studio Blanc)

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 2 begins with Jingi waking up and discovering that Yukito has already started his training alone. Jingi takes this opportunity to educate Yukito about Ley Energy and the abilities of Ley Masters. Despite Jingi's casual behavior, he possesses valuable knowledge about their powers, which Yukito eagerly absorbs.

As Ayaka episode 2 progresses, viewers see Jingi demand support from Yukito after being unable to buy alcohol. Then, two new characters, Yako and Chataro, who are looking for work, get stopped by Jingi, who grabs a job request from them. He explains that he is taking the work not for money but to teach Yukito, who happens to be Jingi's master's son.

Kurama from Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 2 (Image via Studio Blanc)

Jingi mentors Yukito in purifying an Ara-Mitama, promising to protect him. However, Jingi panics and flees when the Ara-Mitama approaches.

Meanwhile, Yako and Chataro visit Kurama-sensei to inform him about their encounters and Yukito's return. On the other side, despite Yukito initially defeating the creature, it regains strength. Thankfully, Kurama arrives and destroys it, ensuring everyone's safety.

Kurama affectionately lifts Yukito and introduces himself as Jingi's senior and a previous student of Yukito's father. Later, it comes out that the thing they were fighting was summoned by Jingi himself the night before when he was intoxicated.

The episode concludes with Yukito and Kurama having a pleasant dinner while Jingi cleans the river as punishment.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 3 will likely introduce new characters to the plot. Viewers can also expect to see Yukito's continuous training as he seeks to master his powers. Along the way, he will learn more information about the island and its mysterious creatures.

With only two episodes shown out of a total of 12, the series has already established the story's setting and atmosphere. Now, fans can expect to find out more about Yukito's forgotten past, as well as his father and his contributions to the safety of Ayaka.

