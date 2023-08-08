Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 7 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Japan. It will be then made available to international audiences via Crunchyroll.

The previous episode explored Ibara's past and depicted the involvement of all the major characters in a battle. Fans of the series are excited to see how Yukito progresses in his new journey, as well as how the relationship develops between him and Ibara, especially as they face the upcoming challenges of Ayaka Island.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds has so far explored various aspects of Lay mastery, showcased contrasting characters, and introduced a well-crafted lore that is set to develop even further.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 7 will see Yukito Yanagi progressing in his journey

Broadcasting details and where to watch

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 6 details

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 7 titled, "Forget the Past" is scheduled to arrive on August 13, 2023, in Japan. The series has been reported to follow a weekly broadcasting schedule, with a new episode being released every Sunday.

After episode 7 is released in Japan, it will be available for international audiences via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, based on the viewer's location and time zone, the specific date and time of the international release may differ.

Here is the release schedule for Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 7 for different time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pacific Time: 08:30 pm on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Philippines Standard Time: 11:30 am on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 am on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Central European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Australian Capital Territory: 01:30 pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Eastern European Time: 05:30 am on Sunday, August 13, 2023

A brief recap of episode 6

Steve

-Good episode.

-The fight against that fire mitama was pretty good.

-Good insight into the Haruaki & Aka conflict.

-Surprised that Jingi was the mature one here breaking up the Haruaki & Aka fight.

-Yukito attempting to exchange contact info with Ibara was funny. #AYAKAanime ep.6-Good episode.-The fight against that fire mitama was pretty good.-Good insight into the Haruaki & Aka conflict.-Surprised that Jingi was the mature one here breaking up the Haruaki & Aka fight.-Yukito attempting to exchange contact info with Ibara was funny. pic.twitter.com/YFXvkaNR7T

The impactful Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 6 showcased how Yukito saved Ibara, which reminded her of her past experience when she was saved by Aka. The episode portrayed Yukito, Ibara, Chatarou, and Amano working together dynamically to take down a massive Ara-Mitama.

The danger didn't stop there, as three explosions occurred afterward, leading to the emergence of more Ara-Mitama. This time, both Aka and Kurama became involved in the intense battle. While they fought against the danger, an internal conflict arose among them due to their differing ideologies and methods of Lay Mastery.

Despite Aka's lack of respect for their master's ideologies and Aka's intention to consume the remaining Ara-Mitama, Jingi suddenly appeared and purified it. At the conclusion of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 6, fans witnessed Yukito forming new friendships with Ibara, Chatarou, and Amano.

They exchanged contact details and made a promise to stay in touch even outside of work.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Mars.

#AYAKAanime

Bro has crazy power and just made a whole tree grow when he learns to control this he’s gonna be so powerful. My theory is he’s somehow the water dragon or most definitely related to the water dragon Ayaka #4Bro has crazy power and just made a whole tree growwhen he learns to control this he’s gonna be so powerful. My theory is he’s somehow the water dragon or most definitely related to the water dragon pic.twitter.com/c66xtFIQ06

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds episode 7 titled "Forget the Past," is expected to shed light on hidden secrets from the past and their connection to the present. The upcoming episodes will showcase the extent of Yukito's involvement, gradually revealing his true power and the process of his discovery.

As the story progresses, Kurama and Aka's dynamic will be further explored and Yukito's character is set to undergo major character development as he learns more about the mysteriously vanished water dragon.

Fans can also expect to see more of Ibara and Aka as the plot hints at their potential involvement in the narrative.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

