Ayakashi Triangle episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ayakashi Triangle episode 10 will be released this Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. JST in Japan. In the upcoming episode, fans can anticipate the introduction of a mysterious new character whose strength has earned the respect of Shirogane.

While specific details about this character remain undisclosed, Shirogane’s assessment suggests a formidable and potent presence in the story. While Matsuri grapples with the recent revelation about Suzu’s potential as the Ayakashi goddess, a fresh wave of trouble looms on the horizon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Ayakashi Triangle anime and manga series.

Ayakashi Triangle episode 10 release date and time for all regions

In the U.S., Ayakashi Triangle episode 10 will air on Tuesday, September 11, around 8:00 a.m. PT. For fans outside Japan, the anime will be streamed on Crunchyroll exclusively. Below are the exact release date and time details for Ayakashi Triangle episode 10 for all regions, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 9 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Central Time: 11 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Eastern Time: 12 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

British Summer Time: 5 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Central European Time: 6 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Philippines Time - 12 a.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Brazil Time - 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 8 p.m., Monday, September 11 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023

A brief recap of Ayakashi Triangle episode 9

At school, Mayuri got approached by two boys who mistook him for a girl and wanted to exchange phone numbers, but luckily, Ninokuru came to the rescue. The two eventually discussed the growing numbers of Ikons, which they deemed troublesome.

Later, Mayuri got caught up in catching a floating hat-like Ayakashi, called the Sohachibon, a spirit of a Buddhist cymbal that humans can see often. Shirogane, disguised as Matsuri, swiped all of Suzu’s dango laced with catnip and quickly got away.

However, his shenanigans took an unexpected turn when he crossed paths with Lu, who was on a mission to encounter an alien lifeform in the area. Lu believed Shirogane was an alien and tried to interview him.

Soon, the effects of the catnip took over Shirogane, where everything he saw looked like a dango to him. He eventually turned back into a cat and became invisible due to his recovery mode. After returning home, Matsuri found Reo waiting for him. The latter found a way to reverse the curse using ancient incense scent.

Reo’s experiment didn’t reverse the curse but gave everyone hope after Matsuri’s body dynamics were slightly altered. Later, while monitoring the town for the mysterious entity again, Shirogane noticed that “he” grew too powerful to suppress his presence from an Ayakashi King like him.

What to expect from Ayakashi Triangle episode 10

Ayakashi Triangle episode 10, titled The Enticing Boy, will see the debut of a new character, who will supposedly be the latest antagonist. Since Shirogane considers this person powerful enough, it would be challenging for Matsuri to hold his ground against him.

Although the reason for this entity’s arrival is yet to be disclosed, for the time being, it can be presumed that he came for Suzu due to her Ayakashi Medium powers.

Stay tuned for more Ayakashi Triangle anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

