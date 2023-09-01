Ayakashi Triangle episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ayakashi Triangle episode 9 will be released this Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. JST in Japan. As seen in the closing moments of the previous episode, Shirogane’s concerns have set the stage for the most highly anticipated installment yet.

Ayakashi Triangle episode 9 is expected to mark the debut of a new antagonistic character who might be responsible for the recent appearance of the ominous Ikons. This exciting development promises to add an intriguing layer of conflict and mystery to the storyline, leaving fans waiting to see how the plot unfolds in response to this new adversary.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Ayakashi Triangle anime and manga series.

Ayakashi Triangle episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Ayakashi Triangle episode 9 will air on Tuesday, September 5, around 8:00 a.m. PT. Crunchyroll is the only platform to make the latest episodes available on its extensive library for fans worldwide.

Below are the release date and time details for Ayakashi Triangle episode 9 across various regions, along with their respective time zones:

Pacific Time: 9 a.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Central Time: 11 a.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Eastern Time: 12 a.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

British Summer Time: 5 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Central European Time: 6 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Philippines Time - 12 a.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Brazil Time - 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 8 p.m., Monday, September 4 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7 p.m., Monday, September 4, 2023

A brief recap of Ayakashi Triangle episode 8

During a conversation with Shirogane about Suzu’s growing powers, Garaku learned that Omokage had appeared before. However, Shirogane revealed that he had no interest in teaming up with humans. Later that night, after learning from Shirogane, Matsuri discovered that a dangerous Ikon had appeared in the forest.

Upon encountering the Ikon, Matsuri attempted to switch to his gear. However, he soon realized that it had been corrupted. Ignoring his torn clothes, he managed to defeat the creature. The following day, he shared his extraordinary experience with Ninokuru, who found it difficult to believe that the Ninja gears could be corrupted.

On the other hand, Ninokuru was deeply troubled by his own unresolved issue, which was his inability to move past the fact that he had failed to protect Suzu from Garaku. While leaving for home, Matsuri ran into Suzu, who was being taught how to control her Ayakashi powers by Garaku.

While heading home, Matsuri decided to stop by Korogi’s shop and show the place to Suzu, who was fascinated by all the ninja tools. Suddenly, a smaller version of the Ikon appeared and forcibly seized Shirogane. Fortunately, Reo, the shop owner, swiftly arrived on the scene and captured the Ikon, saving Shirogane.

However, the Ikon managed to break free from the sealed canister in which Reo trapped it. Matsuri quickly intervened and subdued it before it could attempt to escape once again. Later, Matsuri practiced at Korogi’s training room, honing his skills by fighting an advanced robot.

Meanwhile, Reo took the opportunity to recount to Suzu how they had first met when they were just children. After the training ended, Shirogane snuck inside the robot to take control and started teasing Matsuri by restraining him, but he was busted soon. Reo gifted a customized gear to Suzu, which turned out to be too inappropriate to wear.

Back home, Matsuri thought about whether Suzu’s powers could make her the Ayakashi God who could lift Shirogane’s curse. Elsewhere, Shirogane felt unease, concerned about a mysterious presence. He wondered if this entity had arrived in the town, considering the recent surge in ravaging Ikons.

What to expect from Ayakashi Triangle episode 9

Ayakashi Triangle episode 9, titled “An Encounter with ‘Him’?” is expected to introduce a new character, who Shirogane claims to be controlling the shadowy Ikons and is the reason behind the increase of their numbers. The mysterious entity is presumed to be after Suzu, as given the growth of her Ayakashi Medium powers, she has become a hot topic lately for ominous entities.

With the debut of a new character, Ayakashi Triangle episode 9 will reveal more secrets that Shirogane and Garaku are keeping hidden from Matsuri, Suzu, and others.

Stay tuned for more Ayakashi Triangle anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

